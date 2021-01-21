Table Matters At Parkway Parade Lets You Buy Tableware At $88/Bag

Having up to 8 guests at your home in Phase 3 bodes well for Chinese New Year (CNY), but that means more preparations. Thankfully, Table Matters at Parkway Parade is having an “All-You-Can-Fit” Buffet that lets you buy everything you can chuck in their tote bag in 10 minutes.

Source

The store announced the promotion on Tuesday (19 Jan) via a Facebook post.

Source

With pretty plates and bowls galore, you’ll find the perfect vehicle for your CNY dishes that will impress your guests.

Tableware buffet lasts till 24 Jan

Table Matters is a tableware store located at the basement level of Parkway Parade shopping mall.

Their All-You-Can-Fit Buffet which lasts from 18 – 24 Jan, welcomes the first 100 participants each day, so only those who reach early will stand a chance at the haul.

Source

All you have to do is fit all the fancy tableware you can get your hands on into the store’s reusable tote bag. You have up to 10 minutes to grab whatever you like.

Source

Just be careful not to chuck them so forcefully, or you’d be going home with broken pieces rather than whole plates.

Homeware retail therapy that you need

Table Matters has aesthetically pleasing atas dishware that will up your dinner table’s game.

Source

Even though you are limited to 1 piece per item per design, there are enough varieties that you can choose from.

Source

Going for a more vibrant, mix-and-match style to switch things up will be quite fun, wouldn’t it?

Stock up on bowls & plates for upcoming festivities

While mum’s busy shopping for CNY dinner ingredients, you can be the dutiful child who helps her get the tableware ready.

After all, you probably have the best taste in tableware aesthetics out of all your family members.

In case you can’t wait to drop by the store, here are the deets:

Address: #B1-83B Parkway Parade,80 Marine Parade Rd, Singapore 449269

Opening hours: 10am – 10pm daily

Nearest MRT: Paya Lebar Station

Remember to save the post on your Facebook and flash it to the staff to participate. Have fun and happy tableware hunting.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.