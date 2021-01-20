Jurong Seafood Sale By Far Ocean Happening Every Weekend Till 7 Feb

Chinese New Year (CNY) steamboat sessions are often elaborate affairs, where families would go all out to have the most decadent meals. Instead of splurging on ingredients, an upcoming warehouse sale lets us prepare for the feast without straining our wallets.

With up to 70% off deals on cod steak, abalone, kurobuta pork belly and more, you can easily whip up a rich broth with fresh pre-cut meat and quality seafood from Far Ocean.

Here are some items you should have on your shopping list.

Succulent seafood & abalone from $8

Mention “abalone” and hearts will likely sink at the typically high prices, but Far Ocean has such attractive discounts that you might end up getting multiple cans instead.

Their abalone in-braised sauce which costs $8 per can has 8 succulent pieces inside. Feed the fam with tonnes of this auspicious food, or gift a few cans to your closest friends.

Abalone In-Braised Sauce – $8 (U.P. $18)

Nothing makes a seafood broth richer than prawns, and Far Ocean has Ang Kar prawns for only $20 for a 1kg pack.

Ang Kar Prawns (1kg) – $20 (U.P. $29.90)

Serving whole fish a la your go-to zi car restaurant may up your presentation points, but we all know that fish steaks are much easier to eat.

When steamed to perfection, this 1kg Chilean sea bass steak will become a savoury, melt-in-your mouth centerpiece in your steamboat sesh.

Chilean Seabass Steak – $60 (U.P. $88.50)

Salmon lovers can have enough to last them over a week if they get this 1kg Chilean salmon fillet. From teriyaki-style to a simple grill, you can zhng up your CNY meals.

Chilean Salmon Fillet – $25 (U.P. $44)

Add a hint of sweetness to your broth with Hokkaido scallops, which are going for only $18 for a 1kg pack.

Japanese Cooking Scallops – $18 (U.P. $44)

Far Ocean claims that theirs is the cheapest in Singapore, so if there’s anything you absolutely have to get, we’d recommend this.

Shabu-shabu from $8

Steamboats aren’t complete without shabu-shabu, which you can also find at Far Ocean’s sale.

Hot off the grill, this 200g pack of kurobuta pork belly shabu will be so tender that your elderly relatives will have no trouble savouring every piece.

Kurobuta Pork Belly Shabu – $10 (U.P. $15)

Expand the meat selection by getting their US prime short ribs, which according to Damn Worth It, only cost $10.

There’ll be something to please both seafood and meat lovers, so your visit to their Jurong warehouse won’t disappoint.

Bundle discounts & free gifts with minimum spend

Since you’ll probably be placing multiple items in your basket anyway, look out for Far Ocean’s “Buy More, Save More” promo where you can enjoy further discounts.

Hitting a certain amount will allow you to buy 1, 3 or 5 products and more at $15 each, $12 each and $10 each.

The following minimum amounts will also entitle you to the corresponding free gifts:

$50 – red packet (worth $3)

$80 – cooler bag (worth $7)

$200 & above – 700g Japanese sweet potato (worth $7.70), 350g sweet & sour sauce (worth $4.15) & oyster knife (worth $39.30)

How to get to Far Ocean’s seafood sale in Jurong

By now, if you’ve shown this article to your mum, she’ll probably have her shopping trolley and purse ready for a massive haul.

Give her clear directions by explaining the route — take the MRT to Lakeside Station, leave by Exit A and find the nearest bus stop, B28091.

There, she should board bus 98 and alight at the bus stop before Jln Buroh, which is 16 stops later. You’ll find the warehouse after taking a 4-minute walk.

Here’s a visual guide to make things easier:

Location: Far Ocean Singapore

Address: 15 Fishery Port Road, Jurong, Singapore 619735

Dates: 23-24 Jan, 30-31 Jan, 2-3, 6-7 Feb

Time: 9am-5pm

Nearest MRT: Lakeside Station

Due to the Covid-19 measures, the warehouse capacity limit is set at 240 pax, and the floors also have clear markings for safe distancing.

Take note that the sale will only be over the weekends till Feb, so set the dates you prefer in your calendar.

Steamboat with premium ingredients

Though CNY is still roughly a month away, it’s not too early to start preparing. After all, you can store some of these seafood and meat products in the freezer.

Otherwise, you can always cook them for a homely catch-up sesh with friends you have yet to reunite with in Phase 3.

Jio your mum and aunts to Far Ocean’s seafood sale in Jurong, so they can help the fam stock up too.

