Changi Village Hawker Centre Reopens After 3-Month Closure, Head Down With Fam For Nasi Lemak

Most of the original stalls have stayed in place.

By - 16 Nov 2022, 7:48 pm

Changi Village Hawker Centre Reopens After 3 Month Closure On 15 Nov

Cyclists or those with a penchant for good, affordable hawker food would be familiar with Changi Village Hawker Centre.

The place, famed for being home to one of the country’s most famous nasi lemak joints, went under renovation for three months in August.

On 15 Nov, the hawker centre finally reopened, albeit in stages.

Source: Facebook

Those who used to visit the place for supper can rejoice as they no longer have to make detours.

Only 70% of Changi Village Hawker Centre stalls are open for business

On 13 Nov, the Changi Cycling Singapore Facebook page shared a sighting of a sign informing the public of the hawker centre’s reopening on 15 Nov.

Source: Facebook

The official ceremony was to take place from 1pm to 3pm, while a singing show would start at 7pm. Besides that, there will also be a Village Fair, running till 30 Nov from 10am to 10pm daily.

Those chomping at the bit to visit their favourite stalls have already made their journeys down.

Source: Facebook

One netizen reports that 70% of the stalls in Block 2 are open for business. In the meantime, only two stalls are open at Block 3.

Source: Facebook

The ever-popular Mizzy Corner Nasi Lemak has wasted no more time with its shutters rolled up.

Source: Facebook

According to this netizen, the store is already back in business and serving up its many sets of nasi lemak.

This Set A, consisting of a chicken wing and drumstick, a fried egg and fried anchovies, is priced only at S$4.

Source: Facebook

Most original stores have remained  after renovations

According to HungryGoWhere, several of the original stalls in Changi Village Hawker Centre have remained.

These include well-known stalls such as Ho Guan Satay Bee Hoon and Weng Kee Ipoh Hor Fun.

Source: Google Maps

For dessert, Makan Melaka has also sat tight and will continue to serve their beloved cendol.

Source: Google Maps

It is a dish that foodies across the island would make the trip to the East for.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News & Facebook.

