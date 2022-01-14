Charles Yeo Allegedly Arrested & Placed In Lockup For 15 Hours

Though 2 years have passed since GE2020, Charles Yeo remains extremely active on social media, discussing local issues such as OnlyFans content creator Titus Low’s arrest and even the Red Swastika School incident.

Most recently, the Reform Party chairman gave an unusual update on social media, about his recent arrest on charges of criminal breach of trust and forgery.

Source

Mr Yeo also took the opportunity to appeal for donations that would go towards funding his legal defence.

Charles Yeo allegedly arrested for forgery & criminal breach of trust

In the early hours of Thursday (13 Jan), Mr Yeo told Facebook livestream viewers that he was arrested at about 7.15am the day before on charges of forgery and criminal breach of trust as a fiduciary or agent.

Prior to the livestream, Mr Yeo claimed that he had spent 15 hours in a lockup with a bail of $35,000 set for his release.

According to Mr Yeo, he was accused of misappropriating funds meant for a client of his law firm.

The RP member vehemently denied this, explaining that he had passed the funds to another colleague, whom he referred to as the “authorised rep who introduced the clients”.

Source

With regard to the forgery charges, Mr Yeo denied signing the documents and even challenged the authorities to verify the signature through HSA testing.

In the video, he also repeatedly claimed that the charges were politically charged and “trumped up”, and that he only received such complaints after he stood for elections in 2020.

Appeals for donations to fund legal defence

Though Mr Yeo is a lawyer, he said that he’s under too much stress to defend himself. It would be best if someone else could represent him instead.

Source

He also shared that he has a “good lawyer ready to represent him (me)”, but would require compensation for their effort.

As such, Mr Yeo appealed to the public for donations, which will help fund his legal defence.

Those who wish to donate may do so via the following means:

Bank transfer to POSB Savings account number 209-22329-5

Paynow to 9431 3141

Hope the situation will be resolved soon

Though GE2020 was not a successful affair for Mr Yeo, that has not stopped him from discussing issues he feels strongly about.

Whether the outcomes of his endeavours have been fruitful is up for discussion.

Likewise, it’s unclear whether the allegations against him are true or not. Regardless, we hope he’ll be able to resolve this issue soon to avoid dragging out the case further.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Charles Yeo on Facebook and Instagram.