Conservative activist Charlie Kirk shot dead during public speaking event at US university

Charlie Kirk shot and killed during public speaking event in Utah university, suspect at large

Well-known United States (US) conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during a public speaking event at Utah Valley University (UVU) on Wednesday (10 Sept) local time.

According to Deseret News, the 31-year-old was taking questions from the audience when a single bullet struck his neck, sending him toppling from his chair as the hall erupted in panic.

Despite the swift arrival of emergency responders, Mr Kirk died at the scene.

Controversial figure killed while addressing crowd

Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was a polarising figure in American politics.

His organisation works to mobilise youth in conservative politics, and he was notorious for his outspoken defence of gun rights, once controversially declaring that firearm deaths were “worth it” for Americans to keep their guns.

His event at UVU was met with division, a fact acknowledged by the campus.

In footage taken shortly before the shooting, Mr Kirk was seen responding sharply to audience questions.

One student asked if he knew how many mass shooters were transgender. “Too many,” Mr Kirk replied.

Another pressed him on the total number of US mass shootings over the past decade.

“Count or not counting gang violence?” Mr Kirk shot back — seconds before the fatal bullet hit him.

Witnesses said the room only grasped what had happened after his body jerked and slumped to the floor, sparking a stampede for safety.

Shooter remains at large

UVU issued a campus-wide alert at 12.48pm, confirming a shot had been fired at a “visiting speaker”.

Authorities initially detained an elderly man, George Zinn, but later ruled him out as the shooter. He was nevertheless booked for obstructing justice.

A UVU spokesperson later revealed that the shot came from the Losee Center, around 200–300 yards away from Kirk’s position. Police conducted a full campus sweep, but the gunman remains at large.

The university has since suspended operations until 15 Sept and urged students to seek mental health support if needed.

Nation grieving tragedy

News of Mr Kirk’s assassination sent shockwaves across the country.

US President Donald Trump, whom Mr Kirk strongly supported, expressed grief on his social platform:

I’m filled with grief and anger at the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The White House also ordered flags to be flown at half-staff until 14 Sept.

Utah governor Spencer Cox called it a “dark day” for the state and issued a stern reminder: “I just want to remind people that we still have the death penalty here in the state of Utah.”

He also appealed for unity amid the polarised reactions online:

I pray that those who hated what Charlie Kirk stood for will put down their social media and their pens and pray for his family.

While many mourned Kirk on social media, others sparked outrage by making jokes about his death.

Mr Kirk is survived by his wife and two children.

Featured image adapted from Marc Cota-Robles on Facebook and Kyiv Post on Facebook.