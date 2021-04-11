ChaTraMue Offers 1-For-1 Thai Milk Tea To Celebrate Songkran

No trip to Bangkok is complete without a nice, refreshing cup of Thai milk tea.

And although we can’t fly over to Bangkok just yet, you can get your fill of ChaTraMue, the OG Thai milk tea brand, right here in Singapore.

On Tuesday (13 Apr), ChaTraMue will be having a 1-for-1 promotion for Thai milk tea at both their outlets for the entire day.

So you might want to jio your friends who miss Bangkok as much as you do and drop by one of their stores on that day.

1-for-1 ChaTraMue Thai milk tea on 13 Apr

In celebration of Songkran AKA Thai New Year on 13 Apr, ChaTraMue is offering a 1-for-1 deal on their renowned Thai milk teas.

This will mean you can get 1 cup of Thai milk tea at just $1.90 instead of the usual $3.80.

The promotion will run from the moment their doors open at 10am till closing time.

Since cool beverages like Thai milk tea are the perfect pick-me-up in Singapore’s sweltering weather, you might want to head down with a friend to enjoy this great deal.

Or better yet, cop 2 cups for yourself. No judgement here.

Just note that the promotion only applies for iced Thai Milk Teas bought in-person at ChaTraMue stores.

Flagship store in Paya Lebar Quarter

Established since 1945, ChaTraMue is the true OG of Thai milk teas.

Their freshly brewed teas will certainly take you back to the bustling streets of Bangkok when weekend trips were still a reality for us.

The cult favourite tea brand is well known across Asia and had only just returned to our shores in August last year. Their flagship store is based in Paya Lebar Quarter.

Jio your BKK-loving friend for OG Thai milk tea

If you’ve yet to try ChaTraMue, you might want to take this chance to see for yourself if their Thai milk tea is truly worth the hype.

They currently have 2 outlets:

One Raffles Place

Address: 1 Raffles Place, #B1-06, Singapore 048616

Nearest MRT station: Raffles Place

Opening Hours: 10am-6pm Mon-Fri, closed on Sat and Sun

Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ)

Address: 10 Paya Lebar Road, PLQ, Mall, #01-38, 409057

Nearest MRT station: Paya Lebar

Opening Hours: 10am-9.30pm daily

Be sure to grab your fellow Bangkok loving friends and drop by ChaTraMue on 13 Apr.

