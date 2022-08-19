Chee Soon Juan Opens Café’s 2nd Outlet At Marina Square, Introduces Panitas To Menu

Orange & Teal Opens Second Outlet At Marina Square, Chee Soon Juan Says PAP Ministers Also Welcome

More than one year after opening, Dr Chee Soon Juan’s café is going strong.

However, those who don’t live in the West may have lamented that Orange & Teal’s Buona Vista location could be more convenient.

Now, they have no excuse not to go there more often: He has opened a 2nd outlet right in town at Marina Square.

Dr Chee has even given us a sneak peek of the outlet’s menu — it’ll be introducing a kind of food called “panitas”.

Chee Soon Juan reveals 20 Aug opening for Marina Square outlet

In a Facebook video on Friday (19 Aug), Dr Chee announced that his new café opens on Saturday (20 Aug).

That means fans can head there now to be the first to taste what they have to offer.

What do they offer, anyway?

Chee Soon Juan says Marina Square outlet serves panitas

Dr Chee said Orange & Teal’s Marina Square outlet will have “a slight difference” from its Rochester Mall branch.

It’ll serve up food they haven’t done before and we don’t see too often in Singapore — panitas.

He explained that they’re panini — sandwiches made with Italian bread — but made with pita bread.

In fact, his café will serve the fattest, chewiest and juiciest panitas in town.

Panitas will have a range of fillings

To keep things interesting, Orange & Teal Marina Square’s panitas will have a range of fillings.

Dr Chee said one of them will be roast pork belly (as seen in the previous image), and another will be an intriguing combination of beef brisket with mac and cheese.

Those who love all things Korean might prefer the spicy Korean chicken.

For something milder on the palate, patrons can try smoked salmon with avocado.

Vegetarians aren’t forgotten either, as they have portobello mushroom with truffle mashed potato.

Don’t miss the sides & desserts

It won’t just be all panitas, though — Orange & Teal Marina Square will also offer sides like karaage chicken, truffle cheeseballs and spam fries.

For those with a sweet tooth, there’ll be desserts like French beignets — a kind of deep-fried pastry — deep fried Oreos and grilled apple caramel.

They’re also premiering an exciting, new and very local signature concoction — the bubur chacha shake.

Besides that flavour, the outlet will also have shakes in pandan, peanut butter & banada and pina colada.

Chee Soon Juan hasn’t forgotten his ideals

Although Dr Chee is expanding his F&B empire, he says he hasn’t forgotten his ideals of advocating for Singaporeans and speaking up for freedom and democracy.

The chief of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) still has a vision to build an intelligent, competent and innovate Singapore that we will love.

Thus, he doesn’t just want to serve panitas, but to transform society into one that’s democratic and free, he said.

To that end, everybody is welcome in Orange & Teal no matter their station in life — even a PAP (People’s Action Party) minister, he added.

A quick & affordable lunch downtown

People who want to dine in comfort and elegance should head down to their Rochester Mall original branch, where they can have a range of tasty mains that have just been given an upgrade.

But for a quick and affordable lunch in the Downtown area, Dr Chee recommends heading down to Orange & Teal Marina Square.

After staring at the boarded-up hoardings for weeks, it’ll be good to finally find out what’s behind them.

Here are some details, including the opening hours, to note before you come down:

Orange & Teal Marina Square

Address: 6 Raffles Boulevard, #02-230A Marina Square, Singapore 039594

Opening Hours: 11am to 9pm (Sun to Thu), 11am to 10pm (Fri to Sat)

Nearest MRT: Promenade

