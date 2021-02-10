Chef Offers To Be Beaten Up To Help Guys Impress Their V-Day Dates

Special occasions often see many entrepreneurial spirits coming up with unique business models, like “rent-a-boyfriend/girlfriend” over Chinese New Year (CNY). With Valentine’s Day (V-Day) coming soon too, Chef Benny Se Teo of Eighteen Chefs decided to take a jab at this trend.

Source

Posting photos of himself in various states of ‘injury’, Mr Se Teo promoted his unique service to anyone who’s interested.

Chef offers beat-up victim service for V-Day

For those who aren’t familiar with Mr Se Teo, he is none other the founder behind popular food establishment Eighteen Chefs.

On a typical day, the boss man would look like this.

Source

But in the shots he posted on Facebook today (10 Feb), the chef looks like a straight up gangsta instead.

Source

Instead of doing the beating up, however, he’s offering himself up as the victim for guys to hit him — on fairly justified grounds of course.

To set the precedence, he’ll pretend to “tease” the girl, which will be the cue for the guy to beat him up.

Price varies for different services

While Mr Se Teo seems to have a gang of his own to back him up in the photos, his service doesn’t seem to include any extras.

Source

What it does entail is a specific price list for different types of moves, so you’ll have to pay accordingly based on which ones you execute.

The price list is as follows:

a punch = $90

a kick = $120

a flying kick = $130

a black eye = $150

if blood is involved = $200

Paying to hit someone yourself doesn’t sound like the usual drama trope, but the man is volunteering himself wholeheartedly, so it’s the least you can do.

Beat up service likely a joke

Before you go messaging Mr Se Teo to seriously ask him about his service, we should warn you that this is most likely one of his many occasional jokes.

We doubt he’ll actually turn up to your date looking for trouble, especially on a romantic occasion like V-Day. As believable as his getup looks, he revealed that it’s actually for an upcoming movie titled “Shangrila”.

Source

It’s unclear when the movie will hit the theaters, but we’ll surely be on the lookout for the chef’s big screen feature.

Have an eventful Valentine’s Day with bae

While this is all in jest, we’re sure Chef Se Teo’s post put a smile on many people’s faces.

Jokes aside, we hope couples will take the chance to spend their long weekends fruitfully with each other. No need for fake set-ups and all that fluff, just keep it simple and sweet.

Happy Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day in advance, everybody.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.