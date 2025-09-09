Punggol vending machines are serving up freshly cooked meals at S$1.99 till 14 Sept

ChefGenie vending machines at Punggol Digital District offering cooked meals at S$1.99

Good news for those living, working, or studying in the Punggol Digital District: automated kitchen solution ChefGenie has just launched at Punggol Coast Mall, and they are celebrating by offering freshly cooked meals at just S$1.99.

These are not your typical vending machines that spit out reheated frozen food.

Every dish is freshly prepared as if there were a tiny restaurant crammed inside that futuristic-looking box — only there are no chefs, waiters, or standard operating hours.

Instead, with the touch of a button, you can enjoy a hot, yummy meal crafted from raw ingredients stored and cooked right inside the machine.

The menu, which has both halal and non-halal options, is nothing to scoff at.

From prata and pizza to Japanese ramen, Swiss rosti, and Phad Thai, diners can take a culinary world tour without leaving Punggol, all thanks to these participating brands:

Warong Pak Sapari

Springleaf Prata

Takagi Ramen

Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks

The Hainan Story

Eat Pizza

Tuk Tuk Cha

Instachef

ChefGenie delivers restaurant-quality meals with AI precision

After checking out your order, you will notice that it takes a few minutes to prepare, proving that this is not “instant” fast food.

Ingredients are replenished at least once a day to keep things fresh, so every portion tastes like it came straight from the kitchen.

The magic behind it all is ChefGenie’s proprietary AI-powered kitchen technology, which does not just cook — it replicates intricate recipes with precision, promises restaurant-quality results, and keeps every dish consistent.

Beyond cooking, the system even manages stock and ingredient use, ensuring smooth operations for businesses.

Ordering is simple: just select your dish and pay at the vending machine or via the ChefGenie app, and you will be notified when it is cooking and ready for pick-up.

Your meal comes neatly packed in a stylish paper bag, and you can grab your cutlery separately.

Then, bon appétit, it is time to dig in.

Helping restaurants tackle industry challenges

ChefGenie was not built just to wow diners — it was designed to help restaurants survive and thrive in today’s tough climate.

With rising costs, manpower shortages, and the constant challenge of scaling without compromising quality, many F&B brands face an uphill battle.

By automating key parts of the kitchen, ChefGenie gives restaurants a way to prolong their legacy, reach more customers, and lower operational costs.

At the official launch, Guest of Honour Low Yen Ling, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry, highlighted how the technology can help F&B operators overcome manpower constraints and bring quality food to places not traditionally accessible, such as schools and business parks.

Extensive blind taste tests also reportedly confirmed that meals from ChefGenie matched the quality of those served at the restaurants themselves.

From now till 14 Sept, you can try these freshly cooked meals for just S$1.99 each, available daily from 12pm to 8pm, while stocks last.

The offer is limited to one meal per account via the ChefGenie app, so be sure to download it here before heading over to collect your food.



ChefGenie

Address: Nexus, Punggol Coast Mall, 88 Punggol Way, Singapore 829854

Operating hours: 24 hours

Nearest MRT station: Punggol Coast

