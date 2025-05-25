Gan Kim Yong launches S$3 value meal vending machine at Sumang Walk in Punggol, sparks mixed reactions from netizens

Gan Kim Yong launches value meal vending machine in Punggol, netizens divided

Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong unveiled a new vending machine in Punggol on Sunday (25 May) that offers hot meals at just S$3, in a move to provide affordable, fuss-free dining options for residents.

The vending machine, located at Block 326B Sumang Walk, is the first of its kind in the area.

It’s part of a wider effort to tackle rising living costs by making meals both accessible and economical.

DPM Gan, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Punggol GRC, shared the news in a Facebook post on 25 May, saying the initiative was about “bringing delicious, nutritious, and affordable meals” directly to residents.

In a video posted online, he demonstrated how the machine works — purchasing a set of curry rice, heating it up in the attached microwave, and personally serving it to a resident, who responded with a cheerful thumbs-up.

“Hope to deploy more such vending machines across Punggol for the convenience of our residents,” Mr Gan wrote in his post.

The meals are prepared by local food company Select Group and feature options designed to be both nutritious and wallet-friendly.

Vending machine receives mixed reaction from netizens

The initiative received mixed reactions online.

One netizen praised it as a “great move”, saying more such machines across Punggol would benefit the community.

However, others were less enthusiastic. A commenter called the vending machine a “stop-gap measure” that does little to address the deeper issue of rising living costs.

One Facebook user, on the other hand, couldn’t wait for the vending machines to be deployed to other estates within Punggol.

Another user expressed concerns about the nutritional value of processed vending machine meals, suggesting it might not be the healthiest option despite being affordable.

Initiative first rolled out in Choa Chu Kang

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the initiative follows a similar rollout in March, where the South West Community Development Council partnered with Select Group to offer round-the-clock $3 meals under the Value Meals @ South West programme.

At the time, DPM Gan was still MP for Chua Chu Kang GRC, and launched the initiative with South West District Mayor Low Yen Ling.

