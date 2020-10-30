Cherry Disco Allegedly Told Female Staff To Remove Masks And Tie Them On Arm

Night clubs in Singapore have been severely impacted as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Cherry Discotheque, located in Tanjong Pagar, is no exception.

Adapting to the current regulations, the retro underground nightlife destination has transformed into a diner.

However, allegations against Cherry Discotheque recently surfaced on social media, claiming that the company treated their staff inappropriately.

Among them were claims that the diner had asked its waitresses to not wear masks while serving customers.

Cherry Disco allegedly told waitresses to remove masks when working

In light of the coronavirus outbreak, masks have now become a mandatory accessory whenever one is out and about.

However, the Insta-story claimed that waitresses at Cherry Disco were told to remove their masks when serving customers in order to “show their pretty faces”.

Alleged screenshot from “boss” to a group chat

It also claims that the club-turn-diner received a warning for doing so, but still continued the practice.

The texts also read that they do not adhere to social-distancing measures.

Employees apparently told to host guests

Cherry Discotheque was also accused of “exploiting” their female staff.

Though one of their job listings reads that staff were required to do “basic waitressing job”, they were allegedly told to mingle and drink with customers. In some cases, they were reportedly required to give out their personal information.

The Insta-story described such tasks as being “dangerous”, and said that they are way beyond what’s normally expected of a waitress.

Staff fired once manager found out she was a transexual

Though Cherry Disco was previously known for being an inclusive nightclub, the Instagram stories claim that recent events have made tarnished that reputation.

In one instance, a girl was allegedly fired after a manager found out that she was a transexual.

Also claims staff were underpaid

In addition to the above allegations, the posts claim Cherry Disco had underpaid its staff and do not possess the knowledge required to run an F&B establishment.

MS News has reached out to Cherry Disco for comments on the allegations and will update this article when they get back.

Hope Cherry Disco would clear the air soon

Though it is heartening that Cherry Discotheque has successfully pivoted its business operations to adapt to Covid-19 regulations, its employee’s welfare and health should never be compromised.

That said, these claims are merely one-sided and should be taken with a grain of salt.

We hope Cherry Disco would respond to the accusations and make any necessary changes to its business operations.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.