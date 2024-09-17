Large pile of ash found on top of Chestnut Tower in nature park after alleged Mid-Autumn celebration

Jogger discovers ash pile on Chestnut Tower from alleged Mid-Autumn celebration

A jogger was taken aback when he discovered a pile of ash left behind at the top of Chestnut Tower in Chestnut Nature Park on 17 Sept, the morning of the Mid-Autumn Festival.

The man, who only wants to be known as Winson, told MS News he was on his weekly run through the Bukit Panjang area.

He made the discovery while climbing the Chestnut Nature Park Observation Tower at around 8.30am.

Upon reaching the top, Winson noticed the ash pile on the concrete pillar in the middle of the tower, which is surrounded by a wooden bench.

He also saw melted candles, half-burnt paper lanterns, and spark sticks among the ash, leading him to conclude that the mess was the result of a Mid-Autumn Festival celebration, where participants had failed to clean up.

“This is the first time I’ve seen something like this,” Winson told MS News.

Winson said he was the only person present, which he attributed to it being a weekday morning.

He added that he felt “quite annoyed” by the scene. He took two photos of the sight and left five minutes after his arrival.

Netizens urge jogger to report the incident to NParks

Winson later shared the images in the Singapore Hikers Facebook group, complete with an unamused emoji.

Netizens in the group were similarly outraged, with one commenting: “That’s why we can’t have nice things.” Another called the scene “outrageous.”

Some pointed out that there is a CCTV camera on top of Chestnut Tower, raising hopes that the authorities could identify the culprits.

Others encouraged Winson to report the issue to NParks via the OneService Community app, suggesting this would expedite a review of the CCTV footage.

Following their advice, Winson commented that he filed a report, and several users tagged NParks in the post as well.

He also confirmed to MS News that he has reported the incident with both photos attached.

Featured image adapted from Chin Ying Soong on Facebook and Gertie Maise Cequeña on Google Maps.