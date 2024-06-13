‘Ayam coming home with you’: Chicken follows man along 4KM trek in Chestnut Nature Park

Chicken follows man along Chestnut Nature Park trek

A man met an unlikely “companion” on his recent trek at Chestnut Nature Park.

Wildlife expert and founder of Wildlife Asia (Singapore) John Lee shared his heartwarming encounter with a chicken on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group.

Mr Lee said the chicken followed him along his entire trek through the park, which he noted was an unusual characteristic for a bird.

Chicken follows man along trek

On Wednesday (12 June), Mr Lee posted footage of his chicken encounter on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group.

For reasons unknown, the rooster started following Mr Lee as if it was his owner.

“I tried asking for his name and he only kept saying ‘Ku Ku Choo’ and in return, I introduced myself to him as John,” Mr Lee’s Facebook caption read.

Even when Mr Lee took a short break to rest, the chicken waited patiently for him to continue his trek.

Chicken displayed unusual behaviour

Speaking to MS News, Mr Lee shared that this particular chicken, which appeared to be a cross between a silkie and a normal chicken, did not behave like a normal bird.

“Most birds or chickens would be fearful upon seeing any human and they would usually avoid or fly away if any human gets close to them,” he said.

The nature enthusiast added that the chicken may have been following him for a special reason.

“I feel as if the chicken was reincarnated by someone [who] may have known me as he kept staying close to me while I was going through the rough terrain of the jungle,” he told MS News.

The unlikely duo eventually parted ways, and Mr Lee shared that he could sense the chicken’s “sadness” when they had to say goodbye.

