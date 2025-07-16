OK Chicken Rice & Humfull Prawn Laksa to give seniors 10,200 free meals for SG60 from 19 July

OK Chicken Rice & Humfull Prawn Laksa giving 10,200 free meals to seniors 60 and older

How does free chicken rice for SG60 sound to you?

OK Chicken Rice & Humfull Prawn Laksa recently announced that they will be giving out 10,200 free meals from 19 July to 9 Aug.

The promotion is only valid for seniors born in 1965 or earlier.

Seniors can choose free chicken rice or laksa for SG60 promotion

Seniors interested in snagging the deal can head to any of the 16 outlets during the promotional period.

To enjoy the free meal, they would have to take a picture with the limited-edition fan distributed at the stalls.

After sharing the picture via WhatsApp, the seniors will receive a complimentary full-portioned meal of either the signature roasted/steamed chicken rice or laksa.

Daniel, the owner of both brands, clarified that the photos will be used for an SG60 tribute collage.

OK Chicken Rice & Humfull Prawn Laksa described the campaign as “100% self-funded” and not based on sales.

They estimated the campaign to cost around S$60,000:

This is our way of saying thank you for 60 years of heart, heritage, and hard work!

“As we celebrate SG60, this campaign is our way of honouring the generation that laid the groundwork for modern Singapore,” Daniel explained.

Free meals not redeemable during peak hours

However, do take note of the terms and conditions for the redemptions.

Meal redemptions are limited to one per person, with a daily cap of 60 per outlet.

Each outlet will have a total cap of 600 redeemable meals over the period, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Additionally, the promotion is dine-in only and not valid during peak hours:

Lunch: 12-2pm

Dinner: 5-7pm

Here is the list of participating outlets:

OK Chicken Rice & Humfull Laksa (Marsiling)

Address: 19 Marsiling Lane, Broadway Coffeeshop Singapore 730019

OK Chicken Rice & Humfull Laksa (Woodlands Heights)

Address: 1 Woodlands Height, Koufu HQ Foodcourt Singapore 737859

OK Chicken Rice & Humfull Laksa (Yishun)

Address: 513 Yishun Street 51, Al- Majlis Singapore 760513

OK Chicken Rice & Humfull Laksa (Ang Mo Kio)

Address: 721 Ang Mo Kio Ave 8, Foodloft Singapore 560721

OK Chicken Rice & Humfull Laksa (Toa Payoh)

Address: 51 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh, Yong Li Coffee Station Singapore 310051

OK Chicken Rice & Humfull Laksa (Havelock)

Address: 51 Havelock Road, Foodloft Singapore 161051

OK Chicken Rice & Humfull Laksa (Lengkok Bahru)

Address: 55 Lengkok Bahru, MEET@55 Singapore 151055

OK Chicken Rice & Humfull Laksa (Bedok R)

Address: 760 Bedok Reservoir View, Broadway Singapore 470760

OK Chicken Rice & Humfull Laksa (Eunos)

Address: 1A Eunos Crescent, Yong Li Coffee Station Singapore 401001

OK Chicken Rice & Humfull Laksa (Tampines)

Address: Tampines Mart 11 Tampines St 32, Happy Hawker Singapore 529287

OK Chicken Rice & Humfull Laksa (Punggol)

Address: 308C Punggol Walk, Foodgle Singapore 823308

OK Chicken Rice & Humfull Laksa (Edgedale Plains)

Address: 660A Edgedale Plains, Food Village Singapore 821660

OK Chicken Rice & Humfull Laksa (Hougang)

Address: 932 Hougang Avenue 9, TasteBud Singapore 530932

OK Chicken Rice & Humfull Laksa (Jurong East)

Address: 252 Jurong East Street 24, 252 Food Court Singapore 600252

OK Chicken Rice & Humfull Laksa (Teck Whye)

Address: 160A Jln Teck Whye, Rasa Rasa @ Teck Whye Singapore 681160

OK Chicken Rice & Humfull Laksa (Bukit Batok)

Address: 323 Bukit Batok St 33, Coffee & Tea Singapore 650323

Featured images courtesy of OK Chicken Rice & Humfull Prawn Laksa.