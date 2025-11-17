Wild chickens crowing day & night keep Pek Kio residents up, bird droppings create strong stench

Pek Kio residents kept awake by wild chickens crowing day & night

Residents in the Pek Kio area say they have been losing sleep due to dozens of wild chickens and flocks of birds that roam the neighbourhood, crowing at all hours and creating an ongoing disturbance.

Ms Chen, 52, who lives along Gloucester Road, told Shin Min Daily News that groups of wild chickens began appearing below her block several years ago.

What used to be early-morning crowing has gradually turned into noise that continues late into the night.

Window sealing strips fail to completely block noise

Having lived in the area for more than 20 years, she said the number of chickens — along with mynahs and pigeons — has noticeably increased.

Sometimes, roosters begin crowing as early as 3am or 4am, and even closed windows do little to block out the noise.

Ms Chen recalled that around 5am one morning, after being woken by the noise, she went downstairs to check.

Although she did not see any chickens, the crowing echoed distinctly between the buildings.

Despite installing sealing strips on her windows, she said the noise remains audible and especially jarring in the quiet of the night.

Bird droppings & odour add to frustration

Noise is not her only concern. Ms Chen said bird droppings are scattered across the area below her flat, and the lingering smell makes her hesitant to open her windows.

She has reported the issue several times to the Town Council and relevant agencies, hoping authorities can strike a balance between protecting wildlife and ensuring residents have a clean and peaceful living environment.

A nearby resident, Mr Xu, 66, who has also lived in the estate for more than 20 years, told Shin Min that he, too, has noticed a significant increase in wild chickens over the past three to four years.

He said the crowing does not bother him as much, adding that the chickens usually call around 8am and are quiet by evening.

Sightings of individuals feeding the birds

Ms Chen believes the chickens may be gathering because someone has been feeding them.

She said she recently saw an individual scattering what appeared to be bread crumbs under a tree, attracting chickens and pigeons to forage.

Photos she provided show pigeons foraging near the block and on the grass patch.

Mr Xu said he had heard that a woman previously fed birds in the area. He added that he understood she “should have been” penalised by the authorities, and she has not been seen feeding them since.

During a visit around 6.30pm, a Shin Min reporter spotted more than 10 wild chickens — including roosters, hens, and chicks — foraging in the bushes.

Some were seen flying up into nearby trees to roost, while passers-by stopped to take photos.

MS News has reached out to Tanjong Pagar Town Council for comment.

Also read: More than 100 birds roost in AMK trees, residents complain of noise day & night

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.