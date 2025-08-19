More than 100 birds roost in AMK trees, residents complain of noise day & night

Residents complain about noise as over 100 birds roost in AMK trees

Some residents in Ang Mo Kio have complained about noise issues, as over a hundred birds gather in the estate’s trees every morning and evening.

The birds would frequently make loud noises, sometimes late into the night.

Some residents selling their flats even have to schedule house viewings to avoid the noisy bird-chirping periods.

More than 100 birds roost in tall AMK trees

Shin Min Daily News received a reader’s tip-off, claiming that a row of tall trees in front of Block 322B Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 has, for years, attracted large flocks of birds every morning and evening.

At fixed timings of the day, the birds would call out together, as if “holding a concert.”

Speaking to reporters last Saturday (16 Aug), Liang Yan Yan (name transliterated from Chinese), 85, who lives on the 11th floor, said the “first half” of the concert runs from about 4am to 7am.

The concert resumes about 12 hours later, with the “second half” running from about 7pm to 8.30pm.

“When they fly back at night, it’s really noisy. I even have to turn up the TV volume, otherwise I can’t hear anything at all,” said Liang.

Another resident, Mr Chua (surname transliterated from Chinese), 80, said some neighbours schedule their house viewings in the afternoon to avoid noisy birds:

The birds are noisy in the morning and again at night. Who would want to buy the flat if they hear this?

Nearby AMK hub has similar issue

Similar bird noise has also been reported near AMK Hub along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.

Ms Foo (surname transliterated from Chinese), 36, who works at a nearby Chinese restaurant, said that many small birds — mainly mynahs — fly back every evening at about 7pm. She estimated that more than 100 birds would roost in the trees.

While the birds rarely fly indoors, the noise they make when gathering in the trees can be very disturbing.

She added that the noise is sometimes audible inside the restaurant, and customers even mentioned having to raise their voices to communicate.

Situation improved temporarily after trimming trees

Ms Zhang (surname transliterated from Chinese) noted that the authorities came to trim the trees about two to three years ago, after which the flock of birds chose elsewhere to roost.

“However, after a few months, once the branches and leaves grew back, they returned and have stayed ever since.”

Apart from the noise, Ms Zhang also expressed concern about bird droppings. Even though she has never been struck by the birds’ excrement, she still finds the droppings disgusting when she sees them on the road.