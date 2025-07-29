Man scatters rice outside AMK flat to feed birds, attracts flocks & annoys neighbours

Elderly man upsets neighbours by scattering rice outside AMK home to feed birds

An elderly man living alone in Ang Mo Kio has been accused of attracting large flocks of birds by scattering rice at his doorstep.

Neighbours staying in the block claim they are finding it difficult to sell their homes as a result of the man’s actions.

Besides feeding birds, the man also allegedly hoards miscellaneous items outside his home for years.

Elderly man scatters rice along corridor to feed birds

Earlier this month, a netizen shared photos of the affected corridor on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group.

The picture showed rice scattered along the narrow corridor, with at least five birds feasting on the grains.

In his Facebook post, the Original Poster (OP) claimed that the man would feed the pigeons about three to four times daily, attracting “hundreds of pigeons and other birds” throughout the day.

Apart from dirtying the area outside his house, the man’s actions apparently also affected other neighbours’ apartments.

Elderly man started feeding birds recently

During a recent visit, Shin Min Daily reporters observed a large amount of rice scattered outside the elderly man’s unit. This attracted pigeons, sparrows, and other birds to flock there and feed.

A large amount of bird droppings also accumulated at the railings in front of the unit and along the corridor.

Speaking to the Chinese newspaper, Raman (name transliterated from Chinese) — a resident of the block for about 15 years — said the man used to only hoard miscellaneous items.

However, he started scattering bird feed along the corridor of late, sometimes attracting more than 30 birds at once.

“His actions dirty the area outside neighbours’ doors, and he stops cleaners from cleaning, insisting it’s a public space.”

Raman said he now cleans the corridor area twice a day, but bird droppings quickly reappear, which frustrates him greatly. He has also lodged several complaints with the relevant authorities, but the issue remains unresolved.

The 52-year-old also said that he had intended to sell the flat, but several potential buyers were put off by the elderly man’s behaviour.

Elderly man claims corridor is a public space

When Shin Min Daily reporters visited the elderly man’s unit, he repeatedly questioned the purpose of the interview.

He claimed that the corridor was a public space and denied allegations about him feeding birds. He then retreated into his unit.

Mr Chen — another neighbour– said the elderly man also hoards clutter and trash, which presents a serious fire hazard.

Mr Chen claimed that some of the items were discarded by others or given to the elderly man.

Reporters from the Chinese news site observed the following items placed along the corridor during their visit:

Many plants

At least six bicycles

Several chairs

Baskets

“As he is elderly, I offered twice to get someone to help clean up, but he said it’s none of my business and refused, citing that it’s a public area，” said Mr Chen.

Town council sent team to clean area

The Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC) told MS News that a conservancy team was deployed to clean the affected area after they received feedback on 7 July.

They have also referred the issue of bird feeding to the National Parks Board (NParks) for their follow-up.

“Our Property Team has spoken to the resident about the corridor blockage and helped remove some of the items,” said the AMKTC spokesperson.

They will ensure the resident clears items to maintain a 1.2 metres fire safety passage as per Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) guidelines.

AMKTC said it will continue monitoring the situation closely.

