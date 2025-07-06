Bedok Reservoir resident can’t sell HDB flat as hoarder neighbour blocks corridor with clutter

Neighbour’s corridor hoarding affects Bedok Reservoir View flat sale

A Bedok Reservoir resident’s wish to sell her HDB flat turned into a nightmare, allegedly due to her neighbour’s habit of hoarding junk in the corridor and blocking the common walkway.

The clutter got so out of hand that a property agent reportedly refused to market the flat until the obstruction was cleared.

To make matters worse, the resident claims her neighbour started targeting her with creepy and aggressive behaviour after official complaints were made.

Hoarder neighbour fills corridor with fans, toilet bowls & bikes

According to Shin Min Daily News, the dispute took place at an HDB block in the Bedok Reservoir View estate.

The 50-year-old resident named Sierra (name transliterated), who works in customer service, said her family moved into the flat in 2009.

At the time, the male neighbour next door had already been collecting items, but kept them inside his home.

Things took a turn over the past year, she claimed. The neighbour allegedly began cluttering the corridor with junk, from bicycles and electric fans to computer monitors and even discarded toilet bowls.

“He brings home discarded items from nearby residents,” she told Shin Min. “They’re all placed in the corridor or the riser.”

Property agent refused to help sell flat due to clutter

Ms Sierra said that she had previously attempted to talk to the neighbour, but she said he became agitated and started shouting at her.

“Other neighbours then complained, leading to warnings for the neighbour. After clearing the clutter, he resumed hoarding and has since been targeting them, wrongly believing they were the ones that complained.”

Fed up, Sierra said she and her family decided to apply for a new HDB flat and prepare to move.

But when they contacted a property agent to help sell their current unit, the agent apparently refused until the clutter had been cleared, citing it as a deterrent for potential buyers.

That was when Ms Sierra decided to officially lodge a complaint with the authorities.

The Shin Min reporter who visited the site noted the mess was only present outside Sierra’s unit and her neighbour’s. The clutter was reportedly removed after the man received an official warning.

Filed police report after alleged harassment by neighbour

After her complaint, the town council ordered the male neighbour to clear the corridor within seven days.

However, Mr Sierra said things escalated from there.

The man allegedly defaced the town council’s warning letter by writing “I am hunting you” on it. He also reportedly made funny faces, blew kisses at her front door, and filmed her flat on his phone.

“The male neighbour previously spray-painted offensive words outside our door, requiring a repaint by the town council,” she added.

The male neighbour is also accused of opening the riser doors every morning when leaving for work, causing inconvenience to Ms Sierra’s family.

She filed a police report on 17 May, alleging harassment, and officers visited her home on 3 July.

In response to MS News’ queries, the police confirmed that a report had been lodged.

MS News has reached out to the East Coast Town Council for more information.

