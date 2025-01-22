Man criticised for letting his child stand on table at Harbourfront Centre food court, ignores passer-by’s advice

Man lets child stand on table at food court, gets criticised by netizens

Last year, a parent faced criticism for openly cleaning a boy’s buttocks in VivoCity’s Kopitiam. Recently, a similar instance of questionable parenting occurred when a man was seen allowing his child to carelessly stand atop a table at a food court.

On Monday (20 Jan), a Facebook user took to the Complaint Singapore group to share the picture of a man letting his young daughter stand on top of a table at a food court.

Based on the stalls around them, the photo was snapped at a Boleh Boleh! food court at Harbourfront Centre.

In the photo, the man could be seen talking on his phone and eating. On his side of the table were two plates of dishes and a food tray.

However, all the way to the other end of the table stood a young girl, presumably his daughter, standing at the very edge of the table with her shoes on.

The father looked seemingly unbothered by his child standing on the table.

“Wait for accident happen?” the OP wrote on his post, adding that they had approached the father to warn him about the situation.

However, the father allegedly ignored their advice.

Netizens blame father for lack of consideration & hygiene

The photo sparked outrage among netizens, gathering over a hundred comments and over 300 reactions at the time of writing.

One netizen mentioned that the father lacked table manners and etiquette for allowing their child to stand where most people would be eating their meals.

Another person believed that the man in the photo would likely blame the food court if an accident occurred.

Several others chastised the father for his poor parenting.

Also read: Parent openly cleans child’s buttocks in VivoCity Kopitiam, diners disgusted



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Vincent Goh on Facebook.