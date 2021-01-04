Worker Rescues Child Using Boom Lift At Hougang HDB Ledge On 3 Jan

While some kids are independent and can be trusted to not wander around, we should always still ensure that they are supervised.

In a video that circulated on WhatsApp and social media, a child ended up on the ledge outside a HDB flat window in Hougang.

Source

Thankfully, a worker on a boom lift was nearby and rescued the girl even before SCDF arrived.

Worker rescues girl from Hougang HDB ledge

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the incident took place at Block 243 Hougang Street 22 on the morning of Sunday (3 Jan).

SCDF said they received a call for assistance at around 7.50am.

We’re not sure as to how the girl ended up on the ledge, but she was certainly lucky that workers with the right equipment were nearby.

At the start of the 52-second clip, the worker was already on the boom lift approaching the girl, who was holding on for dear life on the ledge.

Source

Someone can be heard telling the girl to hold on to the laundry poles above her, as she let go of them for a moment.

The worker then hoisted the girl up on the boom lift, saving the day and garnering plaudits from onlookers.

Source

You can view the full clip here.

Shout out to worker who saved the day

The worker was certainly in the right place at the right time, and he deserves the plaudits coming his way. Kudos to him for rescuing the girl.

SCDF told CNA that the girl was assessed by a paramedic, and not taken to hospital.

We’re glad that the girl is safe, although we also hope that she isn’t left unattended in the future. Hopefully she and her caretakers have learned their lesson from this incident.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.