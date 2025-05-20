2 children in Indonesia go missing while collecting durians, found dead with slash wounds

Bodies of 2 young children found in Indonesia durian orchard

Two young children in Indonesia were found dead in each other’s arms at a durian orchard, believed by police to be the victims of a brutal and cold-blooded murder.

The victims have been identified as AT, aged 8, and KK, aged 4, following the discovery of their bodies at around 10.30pm on 14 May.

The deceased were found in a ravine-like area of a durian orchard at Dusun Teba Langgar, Pesisir Utara in Lampung province, Sumatra.

Bodies showed signs of violent attack, say police

According to local police, the children had earlier asked their parents for permission to go out and gather durians from a nearby orchard, but they never returned home.

“When they didn’t come back by evening, the parents raised the alarm and villagers helped launch a search,” said Pesisir Barat police chief AKBP Bestiana.

Tragically, officers later found the children’s lifeless bodies in the orchard.

Police believe the children were the victims of a violent and deliberate murder.

Their small bodies bore multiple slash wounds, particularly on their heads and limbs, suggesting they were attacked with a sharp weapon.

One of the siblings also had their arm severed, and it was gruesomely left at the scene.

“This is clearly a homicide case. We are in the midst of collecting evidence and identifying the perpetrator,” said Senior Commissioner Pahala Simanjuntak, the Head of the Lampung Police Criminal Investigation Department.

He added that authorities have yet to determine a motive for the killings.

