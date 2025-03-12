Children use dead python as skipping rope in Australian viral video, authorities investigating

Australian officials looking into incident of children using protected snake as skipping rope
Authorities in Australia have launched an investigation after a viral video surfaced, showing a group of children using a dead python as a skipping rope.
The footage, which has sparked widespread concern, is being examined to determine whether any wildlife laws were violated.
According to Australian news site news.com.au, the footage is from Woorabinda, which is about two hours from Rockhampton in Central Queensland.
Children seen swinging dead python in viral footage
In the clip, several children can be seen holding the large, seemingly lifeless python by its head and tail, swinging it in a circular motion while taking turns skipping over it.
A woman, presumably recording the video, is heard saying, “Show me that, show me what it is.”
“It’s a black-headed python,” one of the boys says in response.
It is unclear whether the snake was already dead when the children found it or if it had been killed beforehand.
The footage has disturbed many viewers. The lack of adult supervision in the video has also raised concerns, with many questioning whether the children understood the risks of handling a dead animal.
Authorities investigating incident
The Australian Department of Environment, Tourism, Science and Innovation (DETSI) has confirmed it is looking into the incident.
In Australia, laws protect native wildlife, and improper handling of animals — dead or alive — can result in legal penalties.
A DETSI spokesperson said that officials are working to verify the details of the video and determine whether any offences have been committed, according to news.com.au.
“We condemn this inappropriate behaviour,” the spokesperson said.
The black-headed python, one of Australia’s largest snake species, is classified as protected under the Nature Conservation Act 1992.
Although non-venomous and typically docile, harming or killing one can lead to a fine of over S$12,000.
Wildlife officials urge the public to leave snakes alone and contact professional snake catchers if one is spotted in a residential area.
While it is unclear whether any legal action will be taken, officials have stated that they plan to follow up with local communities to educate residents about the importance of wildlife conservation and the dangers of handling wild animals.
