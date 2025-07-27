3 children in M’sia pool money to buy durian, stall owner surprises them with free Musang King

Group of children pooled S$4.55 to buy durian, treated with Musang King for free

Three children, carrying just RM15 (S$4.55) between them, set out with one simple wish: to savour their favourite durian.

What happened next was a beautiful surprise that touched the hearts of countless netizens.

Stall owner gifted them with Musang King

The heartwarming moment was captured in a viral TikTok video on Sunday (20 July), showing the kids eagerly approaching a durian stall, hoping their S$4.55 would be enough to taste the king of fruits.

When asked by the stall owner how much money they brought, the children held up RM2, RM5, and RM8 respectively.

The stall owner refused to take their money. Instead, he handed the children back their money and gave them a whole Musang King durian for free.

The children’s faces lit up in disbelief and joy as they kept asking: “Really? Is this really Musang King?”

The owner then chops the fruit open, shows the flesh, and hands it to one of the boys in a plastic bag.

Netizens praise stall owner’s kindness

The video has since gone viral and sparked an outpouring of support for the kind stall owner.

One TikTok user thanked the owner for treating the boys and commented that they wanted to support his business.

Another commentator wished for his fruits to be sold out every day.

Also read: Store owner in M’sia gifts boy free shoes after discovering he was S$3 short on buying them



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @bala_durian on TikTok.