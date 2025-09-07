2 young children drown after car slides into M’sia river, father & his girlfriend arrested

2 young children drown in Malaysia after car falls into river, father had criminal record

Two young children drowned after a car slid into a river in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, at around 11.40am on Thursday (4 Sept).

At the time of the incident, their 46-year-old father had exited the car to smoke. The siblings — an eight-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy — were left inside the vehicle parked on the riverside with its engine off.

According to Sinar Harian, earlier reports also stated that the children were left in the car with their mother, but the 41-year-old woman was later revealed to be their father’s girlfriend.

Only father’s girlfriend saved by rescuers

Port Dickson District Police Chief Superintendent Maslan Udin said members of the public rushed to help the family upon hearing the father call for help, Kosmo reported.

They managed to save the woman, but the two children drowned inside the vehicle.

According to the Malaysia Gazette, the girl’s body was found at 1.24pm, while his younger brother’s was found 23 minutes later.

“Both were confirmed dead by the medical team after rescue efforts through CPR failed,” Mr Maslan stated.

Car believed to have had technical issue

Initial investigations revealed that the family had been in the area for two to three days to rest and fish.

“The car was parked about 10 metres from the riverbank with the engine not running. This incident is believed to have been caused by a technical problem with the vehicle,” Mr Maslan explained.

He added that the children’s bodies were found in the front passenger’s seat of the upside-down car at a depth of about four metres.

The children’s bodies were taken to Port Dickson Hospital for an autopsy, while their father and the woman were taken to the same hospital for treatment.

Father and girlfriend arrested for giving questionable statements

According to Sinar Harian, the father and his girlfriend were later arrested after giving questionable statements regarding the incident.

Furthermore, a review found that the father has 16 previous criminal records, including four cases where he is still wanted, Negeri Sembilan Police Chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said.

“The urine test on both of them was found to be negative, but a check on the car used was found to be the same vehicle that was reported missing in a police report in Nusa Bestari, Johor in 2022,” he added.

The couple will be remanded for seven days, from 5 to 11 September.

Mr Alzafny urged members of the public with information about the incident to contact the police to assist in the investigation.

