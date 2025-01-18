Chin Chin Restaurant sees surge in customers after JJ Lin features eatery in vlog

Business at Chin Chin Restaurant increased by nearly 30% after JJ Lin featured eatery in vlog

Last week, a vlog was posted on JJ Lin’s YouTube channel, which followed the singer around his Final Lap World Tour and showed behind-the-scenes footage of his concert.

After a rehearsal, the singer headed to Chin Chin Restaurant — an eatery in Bugis which serves a mixture of Hainanese, Singaporean, and Southeast Asian dishes.

To the singer’s disappointment, the stall owner informed him that they had run out of chicken for the day.

Upon hearing this, JJ Lin playfully said:

If I don’t eat the chicken rice, I can’t sing!

The singer eventually settled for other dishes such as pork ribs, claypot tofu, and fried rice.

Restaurant sees spike in business after vlog’s release

Chin Chin Restaurant reportedly saw a spike in business after the vlog was posted.

Speaking to Lianhe Zaobao, a female staff said business increased by almost 30% during the weekend after the video’s release.

She also noted that many customers took photos at the restaurant to commemorate their visits.

Customers asked for same order as JJ Lin at Chin Chin Restaurant

The staff also told Lianhe Zaobao that many customers asked for the same dishes that JJ Lin ordered.

On Xiaohongshu, many netizens also posted footage of their visits to Chin Chin Restaurant.

One user even joked that she managed to order the chicken dish that JJ Lin did not get to in the vlog.

