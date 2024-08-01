China bank employees restore over 100,000 shredded banknotes in 22 days, return it to needy family

Bank employees in China work overtime to restore over 100,000 shredded banknotes

Last month, a woman named Zhang (name transliterated from Chinese) brought a bag of damaged RMB notes to a bank outlet in Kunming.

According to Jimu News, Ms Zhang’s sister-in-law’s relative shredded the notes five years ago as she was suffering from depression.

After her sister-in-law passed away, she left behind four children who were still studying and living in hardship.

The family then asked Ms Zhang, who recently visited the family, to help bring the shredded notes to a bank to exchange them.

Ms Zhang admitted that she wasn’t sure if the exchange would be successful when she brought the damaged notes to the bank.

Fortunately, the bank staff at an Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) branch agreed to help.

Bank staff agrees to restore damaged cash for family

On 28 June, the ICBC branch assigned four cash centre staff to begin working overtime to reassemble the damaged banknotes.

The staff said it was the first time they had seen such a large amount of badly torn banknotes.

“Among the over 100,000 pieces, many were smaller than a fingernail and came in three versions, leaving us bewildered,” the staff said.

After much trying and learning, the four bank employees cleaned and disinfected the torn banknotes.

They sorted them by version, location, and shape, and used magnifying glasses to reassemble them based on patterns, textures, and other details.

After 22 days of extra and overtime work, they finally reassembled the notes into RMB32,600 (S$6,043) in cash.

On 19 July, Ms Zhang received the newly reassembled banknotes from the bank, feeling overwhelmed with emotion.

“The problem that had troubled my relatives for five years is finally resolved,” she said.

To show her gratitude, Ms Zhang presented the bank with a banner.

The silk banner was embroidered with the words: “thinking about people’s livelihood, solving people’s difficulties, doing practical things and warming people’s hearts”.

