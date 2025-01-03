Crowd plucks decorations from Christmas tree in China, dumps them after realising ‘presents’ are empty

Christmas tree in China damaged & removed by mall after incident

Chaos ensued at a mall in China when hordes of shoppers rushed to pluck decorations that resembled presents from a Christmas tree.

Video footage shared over Chinese social media platform Weibo showed people hungrily grabbing at the ornaments.

Crowd followed shopper who rushed to Christmas tree

The incident took place on Christmas Eve (24 Dec) at a mall in Taiyuan city of China’s Shanxi province, reported Pioneer News (先锋新闻).

At about 8pm, Wuyue Plaza was conducting a Christmas giveaway at its atrium when one shopper climbed over a barrier to grab a “present” from the Christmas tree.

While the “presents” on the Christmas tree were merely ornaments, that didn’t stop the crowd from following suit.

At first, security tried to stop them, with guards heard shouting to warn about the risk of electric shock.

However, there were too many people picking apart the tree to stop them, they said.

Some seen climbing up Christmas tree in China to reach ‘presents’

During the chaotic scene, some people even climbed up the tree to reach the “presents”.

Even children got in on the act, the clips showed.

Their actions caused the tree to list dangerously and some ornaments to fall off.

‘Presents’ dumped when found to be empty

Those who got hold of the ornaments were quickly disappointed to find out that the boxes were empty.

They were then unceremoniously dumped on the floor.

Christmas tree damaged & removed by mall in China

After the dust settled, the bottom half of the Christmas tree had been picked clean.

Photos on XiaoHongShu showed that even the fabric covering at the base had been torn apart during the fracas.

The damaged tree was removed the next day, which was Christmas Day, the mall told Pioneer News.

