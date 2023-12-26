S’pore Man Hit On Head By Hanging Christmas Tree In KL Mall, Sustains Minor Injury

Man Gets Hit On Head By Falling Christmas Tree In Kuala Lumpur Mall

Thanks to the recently passed Christmas season, scores of Singaporeans and Malaysians have been crossing over both ways to celebrate.

For one Singaporean man, however, his festive holiday in Kuala Lumpur (KL) took a shocking turn when a hanging Christmas tree fell from the ceiling of a mall and hit his head.

At the time, the man’s wife and baby were nearby and witnessed the entire incident. Fortunately, they were unhurt.

The man himself sustained a minor injury. Since then, the mall management has released a statement saying that they would be conducting thorough checks on all decorations.

Man’s head swelled up after Christmas tree fell on him

The incident took place yesterday at noon (25 Dec) in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

According to Malaysian news outlet Harian Metro, the Singaporean man, 44-year-old Julius Lee had been snapping photos of his wife and child near an indoor merry-go-round when the tree suddenly fell and hit his head.

His wife, 39-year-old Aileen Tan, told the paper that she was completely shocked and that it all happened very quickly.

She added that their child, aged three, had fortunately been with her when the tree fell.

“If she had been in the stroller, she would have been hit too. She was only shocked and began crying.” recounted Mdm Tan.

While Mr Lee did not appear to have been severely injured, his head swelled up due to the impact.

Subsequently, mall management staff brought him to a clinic to seek medical attention.

Fellow shoppers came to man’s aid after tree fell

Mr Lee and his family had been in KL since last Wednesday (20 Dec) to celebrate Christmas.

On the day of the incident, they had planned to stroll around Pavilion KL. Unfortunately, things did not turn out quite the way they planned.

Right after the tree fell, fellow shoppers rushed over to help the victim before the mall’s security team came to assist.

Following that, mall management staff promptly removed the fallen tree.

The tree had been part of a collective of trees that formed a larger Christmas tree.

They all hung from the mall’s lofty ceiling, with some of the trees engineered to rotate. The mega Christmas tree had been the centerpiece of the mall’s festive decorations.

Mall management issues official statement on incident

At 8.39pm that same day, Pavilion KL released a statement via its Facebook page to address the matter.

They expressed regret for the falling of “a Christmas tree branch” that had “made contact” with Mr Lee.

They also detailed the events that took place afterward, including the timely response of the medical and safety team.

Additionally, they revealed that Mr Lee had only suffered a minor graze and appreciated the management’s prompt action.

Furthermore, they stated that the tree area was sealed off immediately for safety purposes and that a thorough check will be conducted on all decorations.

In ending, they assured shoppers that they will continue to take precautionary measures, and emphasised that safety and security remain their top priority.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Harian Metro and Pavilion KL on Facebook.