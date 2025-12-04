Man in China dies after drowning in pool for 30 mins, allegedly ignored by 2 lifeguards nearby

Lifeguards fail to notice drowning man in swimming pool, victim dies after 30 minutes

A devastating incident occurred at a pool in Xiamen, China, on 17 Nov, when a 35-year-old national-level badminton athlete tragically drowned after struggling for nearly 30 minutes.

The victim, who was swimming with fins as a hobby, was allegedly ignored by two lifeguards, who did not notice him struggling in the water.

It was not until a third lifeguard arrived that the man was pulled from the pool.

Experienced swimmer ignored by lifeguards for 30 minutes

The man, described as an experienced swimmer, was in the far-right lane of the indoor pool, where the water level had reached a depth that made it difficult for him to stay afloat.

Despite being in full view of the lifeguards, no intervention was made for nearly 30 minutes, reports China’s Jimu News on NetEase.

Surveillance footage later revealed that the first two lifeguards observed the man in distress but failed to take action.

One lifeguard was positioned right near where the man sank and was seen periodically glancing at the water, yet failed to initiate a rescue.

About five minutes later, another lifeguard walked past, noticed the submerged man, and walked away.

Third lifeguard rescues victim, but it’s too late

It was only when a third lifeguard arrived that the man was finally rescued from the water.

However, by that time, it was too late.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead from drowning shortly after.

No explanation from lifeguards and pool management

The man’s family is outraged, demanding an explanation for the delayed rescue.

However, after the incident, the three lifeguards refused to comment, and the pool management offered no explanation for the failure in their duties.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the tragic event, but the failure of lifeguards to act in a timely manner has left many questioning the pool’s safety protocols.

Featured image adapted from Jimu News on NetEase.