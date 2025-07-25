Man in China who worked in mines since age 12 earns PhD in mining engineering

Man earns PhD in engineering after childhood working the mines

A man in China, who once worked in a mine alongside his father as a boy, has gone on to earn a PhD in mining engineering.

Last month, he earned a doctorate degree from Beijing University of Technology, with research focused on Tunnel Boring Machines used in underground construction and power engineering.

The man, now in his 30s and known on Chinese social media Douyin as ‘Coal Miner No 3’, recently offered a glimpse into his journey of resilience.

Joined his father in the mines at age 12

Born into a poor family, he had little choice but to start working while his peers were still in school.

As a 12-year-old boy, he would join his father in the coal mines, while his mother took care of the household.

Determined to escape poverty, he studied hard throughout secondary school and juggled part-time jobs — working as a construction worker, a waiter, a cook, and a miner — to support himself.

At 19, after retaking the gaokao, China’s national college entrance exam, he was accepted into a vocational college to study geological engineering.

Lived and worked on coal mine projects for years

The man’s story of grit does not end there.

As a young adult, he spent over a year living and working at the Tashan Coal Mine in Shanxi province.

Later, as a PhD student, he endured another year of gruelling fieldwork in Xinjiang to continue his research.

Despite financial struggles, he credits China’s poverty relief programmes and his academic mentors for keeping his dreams alive.

He also thanked his roommate, Zhang Yan, who supported him during tough financial times — providing him with his first phone as a gift, among other kind gestures.

Story goes viral with 10 million views

While the man has chosen to keep his identity private, he hopes his story will inspire other students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

He also expressed deep gratitude to his girlfriend, whom he met at the age of 27, and thanked her parents for their support.

“She is like a ray of light in my life. We have both grown so much through the years of supporting each other,” he said.

The PhD graduate also paid tribute to his humble parents, citing his father’s grit and his mother’s strength and kindness as his lifelong inspirations.

As a testament to his journey, the man had even closed his thesis with the line:

A man’s heart stays firm as iron to his last day.

His story has since gone viral on Chinese social media, garnering more than 10 million views.

One commenter wrote: “Congratulations! You changed your fate with your own hands. May your research help make mining safer for thousands.”

Another added: “He thanked his parents, mentors, roommate and girlfriend, but maybe he should thank himself for never giving up.”

Featured image adapted from CQ News and @Cold_Le on Douyin.