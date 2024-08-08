Uncle in M’sia works as hawker for 26 years to support son’s PhD dream

Man dedicated 26 years to working as a hawker in Ipoh to support his son’s PhD dream

On 2 August, Facebook user 马铃薯叔叔日志 Uncle Kentang, who runs a charity organisation in Malaysia, shared a heartwarming story of Uncle An (name transliterated from Chinese), who dedicated his life as a hawker to ensure his son completed his PhD.

According to the OP, his son had a strong interest in pursuing a PhD in Mathematics and English.

To support his academic ambition, the 62-year-old uncle worked tirelessly for 26 years as a hawker at a PJ Old Town hawker centre in Ipoh, Wau Post reported.

Never took a day off

According to Uncle Kentang, Uncle An never wanted to take a day off because he was determined to see his son complete his higher education, including his PhD.

His son is currently completing his master’s degree with hopes of continuing his education to get a PhD in two areas, Mathematics and English.

Because of this, Uncle An has been working seven days a week in order to support his son’s education.

“Despite being a hawker with limited education, Uncle An takes great pride in his son and never once considered quitting his job,” wrote Uncle Kentang.

“How many hawkers work tirelessly to raise their children and support their futures? Every drop of sweat they shed is valuable and dedicated to a better future for their children,” reads another paragraph.

Receives graduation robe to signify his hard work & dedication

As a sign of appreciation, Uncle Kentang’s team presented Uncle An with a graduation robe and mortarboard, recognising his remarkable dedication and hard work for his son and his education.

“This brother received a Public PHD from us and we awarded him a diligence award,” he wrote in his Facebook post.

In the photos, Uncle An is seen donning the robe and mortarboard and smiling wide. He is even seen doing his work behind his hawker stall while still wearing the graduation garments.

“Every hawker has their own story. Never underestimate them; we often don’t realize how many engineers, doctors, architects, businessmen, accountants, or scientists have been nurtured through their hard work,” said Uncle Kentang.

At the end of the post, he urged the public to support hard-working hawkers like Uncle An, acknowledging that they also provide us with delicious food to enjoy.

Uncle Kentang, whose real name is Kuan Chee Heng, leads a non-governmental organisation that aims to improve the quality of life of those in need in Malaysia.

Upon hearing his story, several netizens flocked to compliment Uncle An and congratulated him.

Featured image adapted from 马铃薯叔叔日志 Uncle Kentang on Facebook.