China Security Guard Suffers Injuries While Saving Girl, Gets Blamed By Her Family & Loses His Job

Security Guard In China Blamed For Saving Girl Who Jumped

When rendering a helping hand to someone in need, most would not expect anything in return. In fact, you would not expect to receive backlash from those you helped.

Unfortunately, this is what happened to a security guard in China. He had saved a girl from jumping off a building, and almost got paralysed in the process.

But instead of being thanked for his efforts, the girl’s family blamed him instead. To make things worse, he was let go from his job after the incident as he was hospitalised and unable to work.

Security guard in China rushed to catch girl who jumped from building

According to HK01, the incident reportedly occurred in Jilin, China. Footage of the aftermath also surfaced on Chinese video-sharing platform Bilibili.

Qu Yan is a 28-year-old security guard working at a hospital in the city.

He was on shift when he received the news that a girl was about to jump from a balcony on the fourth floor of the hospital. He rushed downstairs only to realise that rescuers were not ready when the girl jumped.

Qu Yan did not think much when he threw himself forward to catch her, arms outstretched.

Sustained fractures to arms and spine, could have been paralysed

However, although he managed to save her life, the impact knocked him unconscious. He suffered multiple fractures, including on his arms and spine.

As such, there is a chance that the 28-year-old might end up paralysed and unable to walk.

In contrast, while the girl he saved had some fractures as well, she quickly recovered and was discharged from hospital soon after.

Girl’s family refused to visit & blames him for what happened

The most heartbreaking part comes when Qu Yan’s family reached out to the girl’s family, hoping that they would visit him in hospital after he saved the girl’s life.

Not only did they not do that, they even started blaming Qu Yan for the girl’s injuries. They reportedly even said, “If something happens to her, you are also responsible! You have to bear the responsibility for the rest of your life!”

The Hong Kong news outlet also reported that currently, Qu Yan’s family is unable to afford his medication. Because of this, he is now in constant pain as the hospital stopped his medication

His company was also unwilling to help foot his medical bills, and even fired him because he has not gone to work for days.

Social media users slam the girl’s family, but security guard does not regret saving her

This incident has drawn much attention from Chinese social media users. Per HK01, many criticised the girl’s family for treating Qu Yuan the way that they did.

One comment said, “There really are all kinds of people in this world. He saved your family’s child and yet you can still say such things?”

“Humans are cruel. He paid such a huge price, but yet this is what he gets,” said another.

Fortunately, there is a silver lining for Qu Yan after all that he has been through. The Hong Kong news outlet reported that many people who heard about his heroic act have come forward and offered financial assistance.

He expressed his gratitude to the kind Samaritans, and said that he still believes that there are good people in the world.

When asked if he regrets saving the girl, Qu Yan responded by saying that he did not regret it.

Indeed, Qu Yan shows us that there are still good and selfless people living among us. His story is one of hope and inspiration, and we wish him a speedy recovery.

Featured image adapted from Bilibili.