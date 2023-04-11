3 People Jump Off Mountain In China, 1 Swallows Poison In Alleged Suicide Pact

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Alleged Mass Suicide In China Claims 4 Lives, Pact Made On Group Chats

Four people have died in China in what appears to be a suicide pact.

Each of the deceased came from various provinces in the country — Fujian, Hebei, Henan, and Sichuan — and allegedly gathered to commit suicide together.

According to 8world News, the four of them had coordinated the mass suicide via group chats.

4 dead in suicide pact at Tianmen mountain in China

Global Times (GT) reported that the incident happened on Tuesday (4 Apr) at Tianmen Mountain, a popular tourist spot in Hubei Province, China.

Three men apparently died after jumping over the barricades at the side of the mountain.

A fourth person, a woman, who allegedly tried to do the same, was stopped.

However, it turned out that she had consumed poison and passed away later.

Investigations identified the victims as being between the ages of 22 and 33 years old.

Additionally, local authorities have ruled out criminal factors or other causes and determined that these were cases of suicide.

Rescue and remedial operations were also launched following the incident.

Victims were from different parts of China

China Daily states that the four individuals came from different regions in China.

Speaking to reporters, one of the deceased’s family members shared that they did not know of the other three individuals.

Meanwhile, GT pointed out speculations that this morbid case may be related to some suicide groups on social media.

However, this has yet to be officially confirmed.

Citing Chinese media, 8world News reported that the four people had written their suicide notes by Sunday (2 Apr).

Local police also allegedly found out that the four had communicated with each other online.

Apparently, the four of them wrote their notes in the same format.

They simply said, “I am xxx. I am capable of acting of my own accord. I have committed suicide, and this has nothing to do with anyone else.”

Suicide pact claims 4 lives in China

This case is indeed a tragedy and we offer our deepest condolences to the friends and family of the deceased.

If you or anyone you know needs someone to speak to, do not hesitate to reach out for help.

Here are some helplines to turn to in the case of a mental health emergency.

