Waterfall in China has man-made pipe supplying water, authorities call it a ‘small enhancement’

Waterfall in China revealed to have man-made pipes supplying it with water

Dubbed the highest waterfall in China, Yuntai Waterfall — located in Henan province — is a popular attraction among tourists.

Recently, however, the waterfall has come under scrutiny after footage showing what appears to be a man-made pipe supplying water surfaced on social media.

Responding to the criticism, the authorities described the pipes as a “small enhancement” to ensure the waterfall doesn’t disappoint visitors during drier months.

Netizen spots man-made pipe at the top of Yuntai Waterfall

On Monday (3 June), a netizen shared a clip on Douyin showing the top of the waterfall during their visit.

In the caption, the netizen claimed they went to great lengths to get there but did not expect to see a water pipe.

The accompanying video showed water gushing out of the man-made pipe.

In the comments, netizens shared similar discoveries about the tourist spot.

One user noted that during a previous visit to Yuntai Mountain, the staff informed them that the waterfall had dried up that day.

Authorities call it a ‘small enhancement’

The following day, authorities published a statement on Weibo.

Written in the form of an informal letter by the waterfall, it introduced itself as one of many natural water system landscapes at Yuntai Mountain.

“However, as a seasonal landscape, I cannot always guarantee you will see me in my most beautiful state whenever you visit,” the letter read.

It added that “a small enhancement” was made during the dry season to enrich visitors’ sightseeing experience and to make their journies worthwhile.

The attraction took the opportunity to thank its support and promised not to disappoint them.

In particular, it said it would present itself in the “most perfect and spectacular state” during the upcoming wet summer season.

Featured image adapted from Gary Todd on Wikimedia Commons and @–L on Douyin.