Woman in China hospitalised after taking weight-loss injection that promises 3.5kg loss per jab

Woman in China vomits blood after undergoing S$164 weight-loss treatment

A 28-year-old woman in Suzhou, China, was hospitalised in critical condition after undergoing a so-called weight-loss therapy that promised rapid results but instead left her vomiting blood.

The treatment involved a series of injections marketed online as a quick and effective way to shed kilos.

Tempted by promise of rapid weight loss

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the woman, identified only as Ms Chen, came across an advertisement for the injections in a friend’s social media post.

The ad claimed users could lose up to 3.5kg with each jab.

Enticed by the promise, Ms Chen paid RMB 900 (S$164) for a package of three injections.

Despite having reservations, she proceeded cautiously and injected only half the recommended dose around her belly button.

In the first few days, the results appeared dramatic. She lost 5kg within four days.

She also experienced nausea, vomiting, and a loss of appetite, which she initially believed were normal side effects of the treatment.

Condition worsens, starts vomiting blood

On the fourth day, her condition suddenly took a turn for the worse.

Ms Chen began vomiting bile, followed shortly by blood. She was rushed to the hospital, and her stomach lining was found to be severely damaged.

Doctors treated her for significant blood loss and heart complications.

At one point, her pulse stopped briefly, leaving her in a life-threatening state before she was revived.

She later regained consciousness and was told by doctors that she had narrowly escaped death.

Injections found to be illegal and unregulated

Subsequent investigations revealed that the weight-loss injections were unregulated products sold through livestreams and marketed under various trendy names.

China’s state broadcaster CCTV reported that the injections contained illegally sourced semaglutide — a prescription drug meant for diabetes and medically supervised weight management — which had been repackaged in unlicensed facilities.

Each injection reportedly costs as little as RMB 4 (S$0.73) to produce.

Ms Chen has since been discharged and is recovering. However, doctors warned her that the damage to her body could have lasting effects and advised her to wait at least a year before attempting to conceive.

Featured image adapted from Karola G on Pexels and shisuka on Canva, both for illustrative purposes only.