Man dies after late-night fight in Chinatown, 3 men arrested for murder

A 56-year-old man died after a fight at a rental block in Chinatown on Saturday (8 Nov) morning.

Three men, aged between 36 and 59, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police alerted to Chinatown murder case in middle of night

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told MS News that it received a call for assistance at Block 51 Chin Swee Road at about 3.10am.

When they arrived, a 56-year-old man was found lying injured outside his unit.

He was conveyed unconscious to Singapore General Hospital, where he subsequently passed away.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the parties were involved in a dispute earlier, which escalated into a fight, said SPF.

The police have classified the case as murder, and investigations are ongoing.

Neighbours recall hearing loud noises & argument

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the police had cordoned off a few floors of the block when its reporters visited the scene around noon.

There was reportedly a “large pool of blood” on the seventeenth floor, as well as bloodstains on staircases and railings.

Mr Chua, a 68-year-old resident who lives on the fifteenth floor, said he heard loud noises resembling banging on walls, followed by shouting at about 2am.

He also recalled the men running past his door while yelling at each other.

Another resident, Mr Suresh, 47, who lives on the seventeenth floor, said he heard two men shouting Hokkien profanities at about 2am, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

“It was very noisy, they sounded very angry,” he said, adding that he initially thought it was a domestic dispute.

This is the sixth reported murder in Singapore in 2025, according to ST.

It comes just two weeks after an Indonesian man allegedly killed his wife in a hotel room in Chinatown.

