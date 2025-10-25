41-year-old Indonesian man charged with murdering wife in Chinatown hotel, asked to be prosecuted in Indonesia

Indonesian man charged on 25 Oct with murdering wife in Chinatown hotel

Indonesian national Salehuddin was charged on Saturday (25 Oct) for murdering his wife.

The 41-year-old is accused of killing his 38-year-old wife, Nurdia Rahmah Rery, at a hotel in Chinatown the day before.

If convicted of murder, he faces the death penalty.

Asked to be prosecuted & sentenced in Indonesia

Salehuddin appeared in court via video link and had his charge read to him in Bahasa Indonesia by an interpreter.

The charge sheet showed that he is suspected of murdering Nurdia between 3am and 5am on Friday (24 Oct) in Room 703 of the hotel.

When asked for a response, Salehuddin requested to be prosecuted and sentenced in Indonesia instead.

However, District Judge Tan Jen Tse said he would not be taking such applications yet as the case was still in its early stages.

Salehuddin protested this decision:

I object, Your Honour. The punishment is a death sentence.

The judge granted the prosecution’s application to have Salehuddin held for psychiatric evaluation for three weeks.

The case has been adjourned to 14 Nov.

Confessed to Chinatown hotel murder at police station

On Friday (24 Oct) morning, Salehuddin walked into the Bukit Merah East Neighbourhood Police Centre and confessed to murdering his wife.

Police officers later found a 38-year-old woman lying motionless at Capri by Fraser China Square hotel — she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Also read: Man arrested after confessing to wife’s murder at Chinatown hotel



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and by MS News.