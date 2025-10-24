Man arrested after confessing to wife’s murder at Chinatown hotel

Man to be charged with murder of wife at hotel in Chinatown

A man was arrested on Friday (24 Oct) morning after confessing to killing his wife.

The man’s wife was later found dead at a hotel in Chinatown.

The man faces the death penalty if found guilty of murder.

38-year-old woman pronounced dead at Chinatown hotel

In a press statement, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the 41-year-old man made the confession at Bukit Merah East Neighbourhood Police Centre at about 7.40am on Friday (24 Oct).

Officers were immediately dispatched to a hotel along South Bridge Road in Chinatown. The hotel in question is reportedly Capri by Fraser China Square, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Officers subsequently found a 38-year-old woman lying motionless in one of the rooms.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics.

The man has been arrested and will be charged on Saturday (25 Oct) with murder. Investigations are underway.

Deceased was allegedly stabbed

ST reported that the couple were married and were from Indonesia. The woman was allegedly stabbed.

A staff member working at a nearby cafe told ST that at least four police cars were seen near the hotel at about 8am. The police cars left about an hour later, at about 9am.

According to CNA, the deceased’s remains were placed in a police hearse at the basement loading bay at around noon.

Also read: Vietnamese woman who murdered boyfriend in Ang Mo Kio flat gets life imprisonment, asks about appealing

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.