Chinese makeup artist transforms 66-year-old grandpa into young, anime-inspired characters

66-year-old grandpa transforms into young, anime-inspired characters

Makeup transformation videos often leave viewers in awe, but Chinese makeup artist Cang Xuanxuan (transliterated from Mandarin) has taken this art to another level.

She demonstrates how she transforms her 66-year-old grandfather into young, anime-inspired characters.

Originally posted on the Chinese social media platform Douyin, the transformations have caught the attention of TikTok users.

Reuploaded by various accounts, these videos have garnered up to 21.3 million likes on TikTok.

Anime-like characters

In her videos, Cang shows the amazing transformation of her grandfather into young characters reminiscent of anime, manga, and manhwa (Korean comics), which range from idols and CEOs to fantasy characters.

The process begins with a wig cap and face tape to tighten the skin. Then, she applies makeup, focusing on an impressive eye look to achieve the anime style.

The transformation is completed with a wig, contact lenses, and a costume.

The results are so drastic that many commenters expressed disbelief that the before and after clips feature the same man.

Makeup transformation artists in China

Cang has gained 244,000 followers on Douyin since she began posting in March 2024.

One video in particular, showing her grandfather looking like a bonafide cosplayer with a long red wig, has garnered more than 3 million likes.

However, she is not the only Chinese makeup artist known for impressive transformations on the elderly.

According to Oddity Central, another up-and-coming makeup artist, Tuzi, has been gaining attention for turning older people into unrecognisable younger versions of themselves.

