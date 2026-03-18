Chinese national arrested for stealing S$7,900 from overhead luggage during Thai Airways flight

Chinese passenger steals S$7,900 from overhead luggage during Udon Thani-Bangkok flight

A Chinese passenger was arrested after stealing 200,000 baht (BHT) (S$7,900) from a fellow passenger’s overhead luggage during a Udon Thani-Bangkok flight on Thursday (12 March).

The theft was discovered shortly after the plane landed at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Man acted suspiciously during flight

Thai doctor, Dr Songwoot, took to Facebook, hoping that sharing his experience would serve as a warning to others.

He mentioned that his flight, Thai Airways TG009, departed Udon Thani for Bangkok at 9.15pm. Dr Songwoot added that he was carrying cash worth S$7,900 with him.

“When boarding, everyone stowed their bags in the overhead compartments as usual. I kept the money in my handbag, which I usually place under the seat, but the guy next to me had two bags taking up all the foot space, so I put mine in the overhead bin,” he wrote.

During the flight, the doctor recounted seeing the Chinese national continuously getting up to use the bathroom.

“He got up three or four times during the one-hour flight. I just figured he had diarrhoea and didn’t think much of it.”

He added that the man looked agitated as the plane was about to touch down.

Victim discovered his cash had been stolen

When the plane landed at Suvarnabhumi at 10.20pm, the Chinese passenger jumped up so aggressively that it startled him.

Dr Songwoot immediately checked his bag and discovered that his money was gone.

Shocked by the money’s disappearance, he tried to track the man, who had already got off the plane.

Desperate for help, he rushed to a flight attendant, saying that a fellow passenger had stolen his money.

The flight attendant looked shocked and told him to quickly follow the thief and inform the ground staff up ahead.

Suspect eventually caught by doctor

Once the doctor exited the plane, he saw a Thai Airways ground staff member at the gate. He then explained everything to her.

She noted that she would radio the team to coordinate, and suggested that he continued chasing the thief.

“I just sprinted alone. I couldn’t wait for help, or he’d escape. I scanned the area and saw him walking away; he was slow because he was heavy,” the doctor shared.

When he caught up with the perpetrator, he dragged him against a wall to prevent him from escaping.

Foreign couple also had their cash stolen

During the questioning, a foreign couple whom the doctor squeezed through on the aisle walked past the scene.

They too had cash stolen, including 2,500 baht (S$99) and nearly US$300 (S$382).

The wife told the doctor: “I understand now why you were in a hurry. Thank you so much for catching him.”

Doctor got his money back

Upon checking the jacket belonging to the Chinese national, the doctor found his money.

Although he got all of his money back, he still wanted the Chinese man to face charges.

More cash in other currencies found in his bag

The police searched his bag but did not find the dollars or baht the man had stolen from the foreign couple.

However, they found a stack of euros and Middle Eastern currencies, which had likely been stolen as well.

Authorities suspected they operated as a gang, and the foreigners’ money had likely been taken by his accomplices.

The Chinese man is currently facing prosecution.

Also read: Man allegedly steals bag from business class cabin of flight, arrested at Changi Airport



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Featured image adapted from Yenyen Mayomdong on Facebook and Google Maps, for illustration purposes only.