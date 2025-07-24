Chinese student lured into scam gets freed after gang boss says he has ‘bright future’

Chinese student gets released from scam syndicate because gang boss thinks he has bright future

A 19-year-old Chinese student was reportedly trafficked into a scam compound in Myanmar — but in a bizarre twist, the gang released him after their boss decided the youth had too much potential to waste.

According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), Peng Yuxuan, from Hanzhong City in Shaanxi province, had recently re-sat China’s notoriously difficult college entrance exam, the gaokao, in June. His scores and chosen university were not disclosed.

Student unknowingly recruited into scam through job app

Hoping to earn money over the summer, Mr Peng travelled to Xi’an City with just RMB800 (S$142).

While searching for a job, he met a woman on a job-hunting app who claimed to be recruiting live-stream hosts.

She told Mr Peng that he could earn good money due to his looks and offered to pay for his travel expenses.

She later flew him to Yunnan province in southwestern China.

On 1 July, Mr Peng told a friend, Xiaojia, that he had arrived in Kunming and that the woman had booked him a hotel.

He insisted he was safe and said the job would pay well, though he avoided giving details and asked Xiaojia not to tell his parents.

Over the next few days, they remained in contact, with Mr Peng sharing photos of his meals and live location updates.

Last location shared near Myanmar border before going silent

Mr Peng’s final update came on 4 July from Meng’a Port in Pu’er, near the Myanmar border. After that, he could no longer be reached.

A few days later, his mother called his phone — only for a stranger claiming to be from Myanmar to answer.

Alarmed, she alerted the police, who began investigating in coordination with Myanmar authorities.

Student released from scam compound because of ‘bright future’

Hongxing News reported that Peng was transferred over 10 times after reaching Yunnan, eventually ending up in a scam compound across the Myanmar border.

While he was not forced to commit fraud, his head was shaved.

He said he had been asked to memorise telecom fraud scripts from the day after he entered the park, and the process lasted for about four days.

The boss of the syndicate eventually approached him, noting that he was young and had just taken the gaokao.

Mr Peng shared: “He told me they make money with ‘conscience’, so they let me go. He also told me to study hard and be good to my parents.”

It remains unclear how the gang knew Peng had recently completed the national college entrance exam.

Escorted out & rescued by UWSA

Myanmar soldiers later escorted Mr Peng out of the compound and advised him to seek help from the United Wa State Army (UWSA).

He encountered a man who brought him to the UWSA Judicial Committee, where he was able to contact Chinese authorities.

“When I realised I was rescued, I was so happy. I was finally going home,” said Mr Peng.

Mr Peng was among 29 rescued individuals handed over by the UWSA to Chinese authorities at Meng’a Port on 20 July, along with 20 scam suspects.

Featured image adapted by QQ.com.