2 drivers sent to hospital after cars collide at Choa Chu Kang road junction

Cars end up facing away from each other after collision in Choa Chu Kang

Two drivers were sent to the hospital after their cars collided at a road junction in Choa Chu Kang.

Dashcam footage of the accident posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed one of the cars T-boning the other.

Car crossing junction hit by car that went through red light

In the clip, which had a timestamp of 10.21am on Saturday (30 Aug), a white Mercedes is seen waiting at a traffic light.

When it turns green in its favour, the Mercedes heads straight across Choa Chu Kang Drive towards the slip road of Kranji Expressway (KJE).

However, a grey Mercedes heading straight along Choa Chu Kang Drive slams into the side of the white Mercedes, having apparently gone through the red light.

Both cars spin around during Choa Chu Kang accident

The impact sends the white Mercedes spinning and head-first over the corner kerb. It also briefly mounts the grey Mercedes.

The grey Mercedes also spins to its left, with both cars coming to a stop facing away from each other.

Both sustain obvious damage to their fronts, with their hoods folded up.

One lane cordoned off due to accident

Another video posted by Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook depicted the aftermath of the accident, with the authorities at the scene.

Recorded at 11.48am, it showed that the far-left lane of Choa Chu Kang Drive had been blocked off, with a police car present.

The two accident vehicles were still there, with the door on the driver’s side of the white Mercedes open.

2 drivers sent to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 11.45am on 30 Aug.

The police, which said the crash took place on the slip road to the KJE at the junction of Choa Chu Kang Drive, added that two car drivers were sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

They are men aged 44 and 63.

Both of them were conveyed to the Woodlands Health Campus, SCDF added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

