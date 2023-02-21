Choa Chu Kang Bistro Has Glamping Tents & Beers On Tap, Offers Alfresco Safari Experience

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Bistro In Choa Chu Kang Has Glamping Tents For Diners

Singaporeans can now enjoy the glamping experience without having to pack their overnight bags.

Opened just last month, Ten+ is a new bistro in Choa Chu Kang where diners can escape into a faux wilderness.

The bistro will also be launching a barbeque concept soon.

Diners can enjoy alfresco dining under canvas tents

According to its website, Ten+ wants to provide diners with a one-of-a-kind ‘camp-like’ dining experience.

Based on photos of the establishment, diners can expect all the ‘vibes’ when they have their meals there.

The sheltered dining area is spacious with a high ceiling and gently pitched roof, with white walls somewhat reminiscent of a teepee.

In line with the safari design concept, the bistro also incorporates some stylish beige lounge chairs.

Completing the entire concept are the glammed-up tents in the outdoor area. The bulbs around the tent provide the perfect ambient lighting for an evening tipple.

As the bistro is located away from any high-rises, you might even catch some breathtaking sunset views.

Choa Chu Kang bistro offers beers & fusion food

Apart from taking photos with the IG-worthy decor, diners can also select from a variety of food and drink options.

Food ranges from a breakfast burger (S$18) to a luxurious Torched Aburi Prawn Pasta (S$23).

If you’re only feeling a little peckish, the menu also has eight different bar bites such as mala karaage (S$13) and pork skewers ($14), among others.

Apart from food, Ten+ boasts a substantial drinks menu with non-alcoholic beverages like artisanal coffee from S$4 and all kinds of beers.

For the drinkers, the bistro has Heineken and Guinness on tap at S$11.90 and S$15 respectively. But if craft beer is more up your alley, there are five flavours for you to choose from.

Here’s how you can get to Ten+:



Ten+

Address: 65 Sungei Tengah Road, Singapore 699000

Opening Hours: Wed-Mon 11am – 11pm (closed on Tuesdays)

Nearest MRT: Choa Chu Kang Station

Kick back with friends at safari-themed bistro

If the food and ambience are not enough to warrant a visit to the deep north, it seems that Ten+ offers special promotions from time to time.

According to a Facebook post last month, the bistro has all-day alcohol promotions on top of a Happy Hour where beers are from S$7.

Those who are keen can Whatsapp +65 86568685 to reserve their spots. You can also follow them on Facebook to keep tabs on their latest promos.

Featured image adapted from Ten+ on Facebook, Facebook & Facebook.