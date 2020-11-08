Chonky Iguana Relaxes On Choa Chu Kang West Flyover

With the rainy weather lately, relaxing at home and watching the world go by seems like the ideal way to spend time. A particularly chonky iguana in Choa Chu Kang showed us just how to do that.

Catching an MS News reader by surprise, the lizard seemed unfazed as humans looked on from the car as they drove by.

Iguana lepaks on Choa Chu Kang flyover ledge

An MS News reader was in the passenger seat of her husband’s car on Sunday (8 Nov) when she spotted the most unusual sight.

A gloriously huge creature, which appears to be an iguana, was sitting casually atop the ledge of the flyover.

Its spiky back and massive claws were hard to miss even from a distance away.

According to the reader, this was along Choa Chu Kang West flyover, near the Warren Golf & Country Club.

Intrigued by the majestic animal, they slowed down just as they approached it.

Unbothered by watchful eyes

Hoping to capture the scene for posterity, the MS News reader whipped out her phone to take pictures and videos of the chonky iguana.

Here’s a view from the side, so you can get a sense of just how big it was.

Judging from the lizard’s sleepy eyes, we’re guessing that it was completely unbothered by the humans’ stares.

Its chill look totally resonates with how many of us feel on this rainy Sunday afternoon.

Creature not native to Singapore

According to the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES), iguanas aren’t native to sunny Singapore.

Hence, those that we spot in the wild may actually trace their family histories back to the illegal wildlife trade here in the past.

They likely ended up ‘in the wild’ after their previous owners abandoned them.

Don’t provoke wild animals

Though iguanas don’t pose any immediate dangers, it’s still wise to keep your distance if you ever encounter one.

After all, they’re just trying to lead their own lives without bothering us, so let’s allow them to do that. They’re enjoying their chill Sunday afternoons, like me and you.

All images courtesy of MS News reader.