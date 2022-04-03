Chris Rock Earns Praise From Oscars Producer After The Slap

For the past week, the highly televised slap by Will Smith during the Oscars 2022 gripped the world.

Following Smith’s resignation from the Academy as a result of the incident, an Oscars producer has come forward to praise how Chris Rock handled the assault.

Source

Oscars producer Will Packer has commended Chris Rock for professionally handling the incident. His ability to continue with presenting the next award allowed the star-studded ceremony to go on.

Additionally, his professionalism convinced producers to continue with the show, despite several wanting Smith to leave the ceremony.

Chris Rock praised for handling moment with grace

According to The Straits Times (ST), Packer lauded Rock for his composure following the incident, allowing the show to continue despite the hiccup.

Speaking to producers from ABC Television, Packer said,

Chris handled the moment with such grace and aplomb — it allowed the show to continue.

Packer added that Chris’ actions of continuing with the show, handing the trophy to the next winner, gave producers the “licence” to carry on.

During the ceremony, Smith walked up to the stage and slapped Rock for a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith’s alopecia. He then returned to his seat and shouted further obscenities at Rock.

About 30 minutes after the incident, Smith won the award for Best Actor. During his acceptance speech, he apologised tearfully to the Academy and his fellow nominees.

Packer describes approaching Rock backstage, asking if the moment had really happened. Rock had replied,

Yes. I just took a punch from Muhammad Ali.

This is in reference to Smith’s first Oscar nomination for Best Actor when he was up for the prestigious award as a result of playing the boxer in Ali (2001).

Packer further adds that although he was not involved in asking Smith to leave the ceremony, he spoke up against it after conversing with Rock.

Source

“Rock has made it clear that he does not want to make a bad situation worse,” Packer stated.

Rock himself has told audience members that he is still processing the incident. He has declined to comment in the meantime.

The Academy to decide Smith’s penalty after board meeting

As a consequence of his outburst at the ceremony, Smith apologised on social media to members of the Academy as well as Rock.

He then announced his resignation from the Academy on 1 Apr, saying that he “betrayed the trust of the Academy”.

President of the Academy Dave Rubin has announced that the group accepts the resignation. However, further penalties will still be imposed on Smith as a result of his behaviour.

The further punishment will be decided on at the Academy’s next board meeting on 18 Apr.

Resolution for all parties must be decided on

The incident at the Oscars has divided the community, with many justifying Smith’s assault as defence while others condemned the violent action.

Considering the shocking nature of the attack, Rock’s willingness to let the ceremony continue was unexpected.

Smith’s own culpability in the incident is admirable as well. Both parties had their part to play, and at least one of them has been able to recognise it thus far.

Hopefully, the Academy and both parties can come to a fitting resolution, so that this saga can finally come to an end.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Twitter.