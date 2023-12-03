Gardens By The Bay’s Christmas Wonderland Opens With 24-Metre-Long Ship, Carnival Games & Rides

Christmas Wonderland At Gardens By The Bay Returns With Carnival Rides & More Displays

Christmas Wonderland at Gardens By The Bay (GBTB) is a highlight in December every year, bringing a taste of winter to Singapore.

Its 10th edition returns this year bigger and better than before, with 15 light displays as well as various carnival games and rides.

This year’s event also plays host to a brand new 24-metre-long ship installation, which will make your photos look more majestic than ever.

Twice as many food options will be available for hungry foodies, while kiddos will get a chance to meet Santa.

Christmas Wonderland returns to Gardens by the Bay with Spalliera display

Running from 1 Dec 2023 to 1 Jan 2024, Singapore’s most anticipated yuletide fair returns in its biggest edition yet with more than 27,000 square metres of grounds for visitors to cover.

Like previous years, the Spalliera features once again at the heart of the Supertree Grove, with a dazzling design that takes inspiration from the Mesola Castle in Ferrara, northern Italy.

Standing at 20 metres tall — the equivalent of five double-decker buses sitting on top of each other — the majestic structures come to light at night with 103,000 bulbs.

If you admire the Spalliera during ‘Blizzard Time’, you might even get to experience ‘snow’ in the tropics in the heart of GBTB.

But the Garden Rhapsody light and sound show is where you truly get to chill, as you look up in awe at the Supertree’s dancing lights while classic Christmas songs play in the background.

If you don’t know where else to go for a romantic, festive evening, this might be the answer.

New installation features 24-metre-long ship

Christmas Wonderland’s most stunning centrepiece this year, however, has got to be the Holly Roger ship with its crew of merry pirate elves.

Sporting approximately 127,000 bulbs over a length of 24 metres, the striking sight will surely capture visitors’ attention.

There are steps leading up to the ship too, for the little ones to explore the vessel and see the elves up close.

Kiddos who have been good can then meet Santa Claus himself and pose for photos to commemorate their time there.

Those who may be a bit too old for Santa can take pictures at the Walk of Lights instead, where they can walk through a 65-metre-long tunnel with 75,000 LED lights overhead.

Depending on how your photo turns out, you might look like you’re walking among stars, or fireflies in an enchanted forest.

After getting your pictures, skip along to Merry Lane too, and check out larger-than-life installations like giant snowflakes.

Christmas Wonderland 2023 offers wide range of carnival games

Of course, you won’t only be staring at bright lights at Christmas Wonderland 2023.

Frosty’s Fairground turns The Meadow into a massive carnival, where visitors can partake in exciting activities.

Try your luck at Ring Toss and Fishy Fishy, or soar through the Marina Bay skies on Flying Dumbo.

Thrill-seekers would be happy to know that there are Bumper Cars too — the only place where you can ‘crash’ for fun.

Children who are too young for such rides can play to their hearts’ content at LumiLand, an illuminated playground with lit up seesaws and swings.

Don’t forget to drop by the newly created Gingerbread Grove too, right between Supertree Grove and Frosty’s Fairground.

Like its name, the sugar-themed zone offers dessert stalls for visitors to feast on snacks. Besides taking flatlays of your food, keep an eye out for photo ops at different locations like this radiant Gingerbread House that’s nearly all bright lights and candy canes.

Check out food stalls & gifts on offer

The food at Christmas Wonderland isn’t limited to just candy — visitors can savour dishes from Singapore’s most popular F&B establishments, including Burger & Lobster and Kebabs Faktory.

Wash that down with festive tipples from Hendrick’s Gin, which offers craft beer, cocktails and other unique beverages.

Find them at their Christmas cracker-themed bar or check out Brewerkz instead for a taste of their festive Gingerbread Amber Lager.

With twice the number of food stalls this year, you’ll have plenty of F&B options to keep you satiated throughout your time at Christmas Wonderland.

Enjoy your meals and live music under the stars at Elfresco, where local artistes will be serenading the crowd.

Before heading home after spending your evening at GBTB, consider dropping by Mistletoe Alley to shop the wide selection of crafts and gifts by local entrepreneurs.

Get a taste of Christmas in Singapore this holiday season

Considering how popular Christmas Wonderland usually is, you’ll have to get tickets in advance.

Visitors can choose from four sessions:

6.30pm

7.30pm

8.30pm

9.30pm (last entry at 10pm)

Priced from S$8 for adults and S$6 for children, tickets are available via the official Christmas Wonderland website, where you can also get more information on the event.

Once you’ve secured your passes, here’s how to get there:

Christmas Wonderland at Gardens by the Bay

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953

Dates: 1 Dec 2023 – 1 Jan 2024

Session times: 6.30pm, 7.30pm, 8.30pm & 9.30pm

Nearest MRT station: Gardens by the Bay

Whether you’re a huge fan of Christmas or just want to bask in the festive atmosphere, Christmas Wonderland is a perfect place to celebrate the year-end holidays.

Bring your family, close friends or partner there for a night to remember.

All images courtesy of Blue Sky Events.