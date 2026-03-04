Age-defying S’porean photographer Chuando Tan turns 60, says ‘time is the only real wealth’

Evergreen local celebrity photographer Chuando Tan celebrates turning 60

Singaporean photographer Chuando Tan, who has made headlines time and time again for his age-defying looks, has hit a major milestone: he’s just turned 60.

And once again, his youthful appearance has left the internet in complete disbelief.

The former model celebrated his big day on Tuesday (3 March) with a reflective post on Instagram.

In the post, Tan shared photos of himself posing in front of a car, with large golden “6” and “0” balloons in the background, proudly flaunting his age.

Dressed in a white shirt and grey trousers, Tan looked effortlessly youthful, his signature look that has stumped followers for years.

But it was his caption that truly struck a chord:

Today, on my 60th birthday, I am reminded that time is the only real wealth. Each sunrise arrives as an inheritance, not a guarantee. I am grateful to stand on this Earth still.

Wishes for ‘peace on earth’

Tan added: “The wiser path now is simple: return daily to nature and sunlight, and align myself with what endures.”

He ended his post with a heartfelt wish: “I wish for PEACE ON EARTH.”

Tan, who rose to fame for his remarkably youthful looks, has long been a talking point both in Singapore and abroad.

Over the years, many have speculated about his diet, fitness routine, and skincare habits, all in hopes of unlocking the secret to his ageless appearance.

Yet his latest birthday post suggests a shift in focus. Instead of sharing anti-aging tips or lifestyle hacks, he chose to reflect on gratitude, nature, and the fleeting nature of time.

Fans shower Chuando Tan with birthday wishes

The post quickly drew attention online, with fans flooding the comments section to wish him a happy birthday and praise both his looks and his perspective on life.

One netizen referred to Tan as their “idol” and wished him the best for his special day.

Another commenter shared that Tan inspires them to “keep working out and stay healthy”.

One Instagram user remarked that Tan was “celebrating 60 years with the face of a 35-year-old”.

And another fan expressed how blessed Tan was to reach this milestone, looking as good on the outside as he feels on the inside.

Also read: Hunky S’porean Chuando Tan Will Star As Doctor In His 30s, Proves He Really Looks Half His Age

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @chuando_chuandoandfrey on Instagram.