Circle Line MRT to shut earlier on Sun-Wed from 15 to 30 June for system renewal

Circle Line MRT to close earlier from 15 to 30 June for upgrades

If you rely on the Circle Line to get home late, heads up — train services will end earlier on certain days this June as part of major upgrades to the MRT network.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (22 May), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced that all Circle Line (CCL) stations will close at 11pm every Sunday to Wednesday from 15 to 30 June. Services on Thursdays to Saturdays will continue as normal.

Early closures to support new CCL loop opening in 2026

According to LTA, the early closures will support system renewal works in preparation for the highly anticipated Stage 6 of the Circle Line (CCL6), set to open in the first half of 2026.

The existing system has been in operation since 2009 and thus requires renewal to ensure compatibility with the new CCL6 system.

The CCL6 extension will complete the Circle Line loop, linking HarbourFront Station directly to Marina Bay via Keppel, Cantonment, and Prince Edward Road stations.

Once completed, the full Circle Line will allow commuters to bypass crowded interchanges like City Hall and Raffles Place, cutting down on travel time while offering more flexible journey options.

Further train service adjustments planned in late 2025

LTA also shared that further temporary train service adjustments will take place between September and December 2025, with more details to be announced closer to the date.

In the meantime, commuters are encouraged to plan ahead and consider alternate routes via other MRT lines or bus services.

To minimise inconvenience, notices will be put up at all Circle Line and interchange stations, and commuters can stay updated via the MyTransport.SG app, as well as LTA and SMRT’s social media pages.