Mysterious circles of light spotted in KL & Selangor skies, netizens wonder if it could be UFO

Circles of light spotted above KL and Selangor, some suspect it’s for national day rehearsals

Strange circles of light appeared in the night sky above Kuala Lumpur (KL) and parts of Selangor on 28 Aug, sparking wild speculation among netizens.

Student sees glowing circles near university dorm

A student from Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Technology (TARUMT) told China Press that he spotted the mysterious lights near the school dormitory in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur, at around 10.30pm.

He quickly took out his phone to record the sighting, describing how two glowing circles first appeared, before becoming four.

“At first, there were two circles of light, then four, which made it easy to associate them with alien UFOs”, he said.

He considered the possibility that they were simply light projections from a nearby concert happening that night.

Still, he questioned if it really was stage lighting, wondering why the “tail” of the light beam was not visible, only the circle of light at the end.

The student added that he hadn’t ruled out helicopters or drones, but pointed out that no engine noises accompanied the lights.

Netizens in Selangor describe seeing similar lights in sky

China Press reported that netizens outside KL also posted similar sightings on Xiaohongshu.

Residents in Puchong and Klang, Selangor, shared videos of glowing circles in the night sky, fuelling speculation that the phenomenon was widespread across the Klang Valley.

Some commenters suggested the lights might have been part of rehearsals for Malaysia’s National Day celebrations, noting that beams were also seen above the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) shopping mall building.

However, this theory has not been officially confirmed.

Featured image adapted from China Press.