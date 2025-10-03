Your Citi Mastercard could get you a free Capella Singapore staycation & a S$20K dream holiday

Stand a chance to score a S$20,000 holiday and 5-star staycation with your Citi Mastercard

These days, paying by card feels almost second nature. Whether you’re grabbing dinner or finally splurging on that long-coveted gadget, a simple tap is all it takes to settle the bill.

From 1 Oct to 31 Dec 2025, those taps could turn into something far grander. Citi Mastercard is rolling out its Million Dollar Giveaway, and if you’re a Citi Mastercard Credit Cardholder, every purchase could bring you closer to a getaway most people only dream about.

You might also find yourself checking into the lush surroundings of Capella Singapore for a one-night five-star stay, complete with breakfast and late check-out.

Get the holiday of your dreams for free

Think of how much you usually set aside for a holiday. Now add a zero to it. That’s the scale of what Citi Mastercard is offering as part of the Million Dollar Giveaway.

A S$20,000 dream holiday isn’t just a quick jaunt a couple of hours away. It’s the kind of adventure you’ll be talking about for years, maybe even the highlight of your decade.

Whether it’s waking up to snow-capped peaks, embarking on a gourmet food tour, or shopping up a storm in a fashion capital, you’ll be able to plan the getaway you’ve always wanted without worrying about the budget.

Flights, hotels, trains, airport transfers, car rentals, attractions, and tours are all covered, and you decide how many people to bring along and where to go. Prefer some guidance? Trip.com can help curate the perfect itinerary for you.

This is your chance to finally tick those “someday” destinations off the list — funded by the everyday card swipes you’re making anyway.

To get your name in the draw, simply rack up a minimum of S$3,000 in eligible spending with your Citi Mastercard Credit Card between 1 Oct and 31 Dec 2025.

Every S$500 you spend earns you one chance to win. And if you’re a Citigold or Citigold Private Client, those chances double.

Spending can be combined across multiple eligible Citi Mastercard Credit Cards held by the same cardmember, so even small transactions stack up. No need to drain your wallet on one big purchase to qualify.

Say hello to a luxe island staycation

No worries if luck isn’t on your side for the big holiday draw. Citi Mastercard’s lined up another treat that’s a little closer to home but every bit as indulgent: a one-night stay at Capella Singapore, complete with breakfast and late check-out.

Hidden in Sentosa, this luxury escape will make you forget the city — think plush rooms, lush views, cascading pools, and a spa that calls your name.

Full details will be unveiled on the Citi Mastercard campaign page this November, so stay tuned.

For more information and T&Cs for the Citi Mastercard Million Dollar Giveaway, visit the official campaign website. And don’t forget to follow Citi Singapore on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with Citi Mastercard.

Featured image by MS News and adapted from RyanKing999 on Canva and @capellasingapore on Instagram, for illustration purposes only.